Novak Djokovic, the undisputed king of tennis, started his record 412th week at the top of the ATP list. However, his reign may be coming to an end, with young gun Carlos Alcaraz hot on his heels and ready to mount a serious challenge in February.

After a comfortable margin for Novak for a long time, Alcaraz, if he dominates in the next tournaments, has a chance to catch up with Djokovic and finally dethrone him. However, Medvedev also has a chance to catch up with Djokovic in the foreseeable future, mostly due to Serbian tennis not playing all the tournaments and less important tournaments.

Currently, Djokovic sits comfortably at the summit with 9,855 points. Alkaraz received 9,255 points, while Daniil Medvedev, vice-champion of the Australian Open, is in third place with 8,765 points. This is the smallest difference after a long time, and Alcaraz is aware of this fact that it will surely be the wind in the direction of the young tennis player to use his chance and make a historic step.

This week, neither Djokovic nor Medvedev will compete, meaning their points tally remains stagnant. Already now, Alcaraz can reduce that advantage, and we believe that in the coming period, he would be visibly motivated to take down the convincing record for the number of weeks at the top of the ATP list.

Alcaraz is set to take center stage at the Buenos Aires Open in Argentina, where he will face stiff competition.

As the top seed in Buenos Aires, Alcaraz gets a bye in the first round.

His first obstacle will be the winner of the duel between Pablo Varillas and Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round. Quite a few 'naive' opponents, given that we know how Alcaraz once knew how to surprise and perform below expectations.

A big problem for him is the oscializations in the game, at the beginning of the season, every tournament is great, only comes to the end, then for 3 months he plays unrecognizably. But the biggest threat to Djokovic's reign is undoubtedly Alcaraz, who is only 600 points behind Novak.

The young Spaniard has the potential to quickly erase this deficit, as he could theoretically win an incredible 1,250 points at the upcoming tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Acapulco. Although defending a total of 500 points in these three tournaments, Alcaraz has an opportunity to significantly improve his ranking, especially considering that he was not present in Acapulco last year due to injury.

This opens up a golden opportunity for him to surpass Djokovic. It will take a lot of luck and effort. Although Carlos Alcaraz himself did not comment on the state of the ATP, he admitted several times that his goal is to break Novak Djokovic's record.

I want him to be the best so he has to break all the records of the best ever, Alcaraz said two months ago. After the top three of Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev, Jannik Sinner holds the fourth position with 8,070 points. Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian tennis prodigy, is currently perhaps the most popular young tennis player among the public.

At only 16 years old, he became the youngest Roland Garros quarterfinalist since Novak Djokovic in 2006. He now boasts 11 ATP Tour titles, including a Grand Slam win at the Australian Open in 2024 and a Masters 1000 win at the Canadian Open in 2023.

He just knocked out Novak in the semifinals of the Australian Open and eventually won against Medvedev in the final. Known for his aggressive ground game and powerful forehand, Sinner's rise has been spectacular. He is the highest ranked Italian player ever, reaching a career high of 4 in October 2023.

He is also multilingual, fluent in Italian, German and English. Indeed, his tennis path is very reminiscent of Novak Djokovic's, and next to Alcaraza, he is certainly the biggest threat to Novak.

Djokovic leads Sinner with a total of 8-6, but Sinner has won 3 of the last 5, which clearly tells us that the new tennis era has already begun.

Of course, Djokovic dominates on hard surfaces, while Sinner shines on clay, which will significantly affect the results of the next three Grand Slam tournaments. On the other hand, Alcaraz is a versatile player who does well on all surfaces.

But his results show that he is the best on earth. It seems we are witnessing a historic generational shift in the tennis world. Novak Djokovic doesn't play all the tournaments anymore, Rafael Nadal got injured again and this will probably be his last season.

Djokovic above all, but also Nadal and Roger Federer have set high goals for young players, they will need dominance for many years and consistency in order to have any chance of reaching those records. Although the current young generation of tennis players is very valuable, it seems that we have witnessed a golden era in the last 20 years.



With young guns like Alcaraz and Sinner hungry to dethrone Novak Djokovic, the tennis world is in for a truly unpredictable season given the start. Djokovic's reign may be coming to an end, but his experience and combativeness should not be underestimated.

February promises to be a pivotal month, with the Buenos Aires Open potentially representing a turning point in the ATP rankings.