Transgender Lia Thomas banned from Paris Olympics, after losing her lawsuit

No Paris Olympic Games for the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. The American lost the case against World Aquatics and, because of this, she will have to miss the Olympics. The transgender swimmer had sued World Aquatics over the ban imposed on those who have gone through male puberty from participating in first-tier competitions. The transgender swimmer had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS, however, rejected the request, explaining that the American swimmer did not have the requirements to bring a case against the International Federation.

"World Aquatics is committed to fostering an environment that promotes fairness, respect and equal opportunities for athletes of all genders, and we reaffirm this commitment. Our policies are continually evaluated to ensure they are consistent with these core values, which led to the introduction of our open category. We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to support the principles of inclusion in the aquatic sector and are confident that our gender inclusion policy represents an equitable approach," explained the Federation with a statement.

Thomas tried to appeal this decision, however the CAS blocked everything, preventing the American from following the example of Laurel Hubbard, who participated in Tokyo 2020 in weightlifting.

In 2022 the Federation introduced a new regulatory rule which effectively excludes any person who began the transition process after the age of twelve. We recall Thomas won the First Division Championships at the American University of Atlanta, where she managed to beat Emma Weyant, silver in the 400 medley at Tokyo 2020, and Erica Sullivan. A success contested by the Governor of Florida, Ron De Santis and which is supported by the thesis according to which transgender women are more advantaged than cisgender women not only in simple terms of power, but also in terms of resistance capacity and speed.