Leny Yoro's name has been circulating daily in recent weeks. The young French defender attracted interest from European giants, notably Real Madrid and Manchester United. Real Madrid aimed to sign the promising Lille defender but was unwilling to match the offer made by United. Ultimately, the young defender agreed to join Manchester United, becoming the latest addition to the Red Devils' squad.

Yoro arrived at Manchester United for a fee of £52 million, making him one of the most expensive teenagers in football history. Expectations for Yoro are immense, as many view him as a generational talent who could become one of the best defenders in the world in the future.

Manchester United officially confirmed yesterday that they had signed Leny Yoro to a contract until June 2029, with an option to extend for another year.

Yoro made his debut two years ago at the age of 16, impressing football fans in France. He had an amazing season with Lille last season. Following the signing of his contract, the young Frenchman expressed his excitement about joining a club like Manchester United. Yoro understood the ambitions of the club, saw their clear plan, and wanted to be part of United's journey.

"Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour," Yoro said. "Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family."

Yoro pointed out that United is a club that always wanted to give a chance to younger players, therefore Yoro expects that he will become the player he is expected to be. He believes that Old Trafford is a great place to develop and realize his potential. The 18-year-old is impatient and can't wait for the start of the season, playing on the big stage.

Dan Ashworth reacts

Dan Ashworth, the sporting director of Manchester United, emphasized that Leny Yoro is viewed as one of the most promising young defenders in global football. He mentioned Yoro's extensive skill set that positions him to evolve into a world-class center-back. Given Yoro's impressive early career, Ashworth expressed willingness to support his development to unlock his considerable potential at Manchester United.

Ashworth is a man who knows how to recognize talent.

Ashworth stressed the club's strong track record in nurturing young talent, whether from their academy or through signings, providing them with the necessary guidance, time, and support to thrive. With Erik ten Hag and their dedicated staff, Manchester United aims to create an optimal environment where Yoro can achieve the success envisioned by everyone within the club.

Real Madrid fans reacted

Real Madrid fans are not particularly happy with this development of the situation, considering that their club could have done something more regarding Yoro. The young French defender was in the last year of his contract, and Perez did not want to give the money that United wanted. He was ready to offer 20 million euros.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of United, is happy with the arrival of such a star in the team, expecting that Yoro will do great things in this team. The most important thing is for the 18-year-old to work hard, be focused, and everything else will come by itself.

© Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport

Manchester United is a club that over the years has provided opportunities for young players who have become world-class in their positions. Yoro has a huge potential, and we have no doubt that United is the right environment for him.

The club from Old Trafford already hired Joshua Zrikzee, who arrived from Bologna for 42 million euros.

Manchester United's ambitions

Manchester United has serious ambitions in the coming period, as they want to sign several more well-known names. The names that are mentioned the most are Ugarte from PSG, De Ligt from Bayern Munich, and Kadioglu from Fenerbahce.

Erik ten Hag does not want to make mistakes like the previous season when his team did not have the necessary width of the bench, which cost them during the whole season. Only towards the end of the season, when many players recovered, it was noticed that United was playing much better.

The club from Old Trafford also managed to win the FA Cup final against Manchester City. A combination of youth and experience could be a great recipe for success. Can United get back on track and fight for the title? It's too early to tell, but this team certainly has potential.

Erik ten Haag has internet plans for the future, and we might find out more in the coming days.