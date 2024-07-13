Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the EURO final: It's time to put ourselves into history

The English national team will play against Spain in the EURO final. The English managed to triumph against the Netherlands a few days ago, securing their place in the final. Although fans haven't been thrilled with England's play since the start of the EURO, they have shown that they are a team ready for big things.

Many players within the team have impressed, especially 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, a player from Manchester United. The young Englishman has shone this season at Manchester United and earned his place in the team. He was also impressive in the last match against the Netherlands and couldn't hide his emotions after his team secured a spot in the final.

In an interview with the BBC, young Mainoo expressed that it's a feeling that's hard to describe. Mainoo highlighted that things happened quickly, but from the beginning of the tournament, they believed they could reach the final and even win the EURO.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” -Mainoo told BBC.

“It’s happened quickly, but I’ve just been taking it day by day, game by game, and yes, now we’re in the European Championship final.

We’re all buzzing, it’s been such a journey to get here. I feel like we’ve built on our performances that we’ve had leading to this point and I feel like the only way is up, time to put ourselves into history.”- he continued.

© Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sport

Mainoo believes that every individual within the team was focused on achieving success. He highlighted several individuals, such as Foden, Rice, Bellingham, specifically the midfield, believing they are pivotal to success. Mainoo emphasized that it was challenging, but he feels everyone within the team was united and supportive. Additionally, he didn't forget to mention Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins.

Kobbie Mainoo on Spain

Spain has proven to be the toughest opponent for many, and they are the team that has shone the most since the beginning of the competition. Fans are most impressed by Spain's performances, believing they have the potential to achieve victory. Spain will be the favorite in the final, but no one can underestimate England given the names within their team and the fact that they have reached the final.

Mainoo emphasized that Spain is a great team that has eliminated strong teams. On the other hand, he has no intention of fearing teams like Spain, believing that his team has progressed and improved throughout the EURO, and they are just one step away from lifting the trophy. Mainoo wants everyone within the team to give their maximum effort and has no doubt they will do so.

“Everyone has seen that they are a good side and have taken down some big teams.

But I feel we’ll be ready for that. I feel like we’ve built up so much now, building on performances, and now the only way is up, and we’re going to be ready for that.

We’re going to give it everything.”- Mainoo continued.

Gareth Southgate on his team

Southgate expressed enormous pride in leading the team to their first final abroad in his post-match press conference. He stressed that their primary goal is to win, despite facing the team that has performed the best throughout the tournament. With one less day to prepare, Southgate recognized the challenge ahead but emphasized their determination to compete.

He noted improvements in their performance and highlighted concerns about the shorter preparation time, a factor that has historically posed difficulties for finalists in previous tournaments. Despite limited training opportunities, Southgate remains confident in their chances, believing they are on par with their opponents based on their performances so far.

Although he is often underestimated and criticized, Southgate is a person who attracts a lot of attention, and there are high expectations when it comes to the final of this tournament. The English do not want to watch a replay of last year's EURO final when they lost to Italy.

Such a scenario is the last thing they want to see.

Southgate hopes his team can provide what it takes to lift the trophy in the final. The stakes are high, the pressure is huge, and many factors will decide the winner in the end.

Southgate is not happy about the criticism, especially because every individual in the team is doing their best. The English did not impress in some games, but that is the least important. What counts are points and wins. England will play in the final, and Southgate wants them to get the necessary support.

“We all want to be loved, so when you're doing something for your country - and you're a proud Englishman - when you don't feel that back and all you get is criticism, it's hard.“