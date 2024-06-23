Roberto Martinez on pitch invaders targeting Cristiano Ronaldo: It is a concern

Although before the start of EURO, many did not mention Portugal as the main favorite to win this competition, it turned out that Portugal is gaining more and more sympathies, and many place them among the national teams that can go all the way. Their recent victory over Turkey sparked enthusiasm.

The team, composed of experienced old players and young ones, proves to be a great combination so far.

In addition, national team coach Roberto Martinez is receiving more and more praise and sympathy, given that Portugal is shining under his leadership.

The main star of this team, Cristiano Ronaldo, attracts the most attention, as he has every year so far, but there is also the experienced Pepe, who at 41 years old plays as a regular starter. Martinez had special words of praise for Pepe after the match against Turkey, considering him a great professional and someone who reads the game brilliantly.

“For a neutral watching the game and seeing Pepe playing, you would never believe that he is 41 years old. He is an example, a professional. The way he reads the game, the way he competes, he is a wonderful example for Portuguese football and for football in general.”-he said, as quoted by Eurosport.

Martinez noticed many positive things about 39-year-old Ronaldo, and he particularly emphasized Ronaldo's assist to Bruno Fernandes, who converted it into a goal and brought huge happiness to the Portuguese. The two of them had previously played together at Manchester United.

“I think we saw something today that for me is spectacular. To have Cristiano, who is an out-and-out goalscorer, he gets in front of the 'keeper and he looks for the assist to Bruno Fernandes.“- he said.

The former manager of Belgium believes that Ronaldo has shown with this gesture that teamwork is the most important thing in the world of football. It's clear that the Al Nassr striker could have scored himself, but he chose to demonstrate unity and a positive team spirit by assisting Bruno for the goal. Martinez is particularly pleased about this, wanting such players in his team.

“That is a pure moment of Portuguese football. That is an example that should be shown in every academy in Portugal and in the world of football, that the team is the most important thing. That assist probably means more than scoring any goal.”

What has been noticeable recently is the increasing number of fans running onto the pitch to take photos with Ronaldo. Although the Portuguese generally welcomes such fans with open arms and fulfills their wishes, frustrations have also started to grow for him because he has experienced such incidents in many matches this season.

The coach of Portugal finds such situations concerning, despite thanking fans after the match against Turkey for their positive intentions. Martinez, however, urges caution, recognizing that sometimes fans' intentions can be very different. He emphasizes the necessity of sending a message to fans that they are on the wrong track, as many could follow the same path. Furthermore, it disrupts the game, slows down the rhythm, and creates problems.

© Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to comment on this issue, preferring instead to focus on the upcoming matches ahead, determined to bring another trophy to Portugal. He faces a tough task, but Ronaldo is a man who knows how to play in big games and reach finals.

Portugal vs Georgia

Portugal has secured advancement to the next round ahead of their final match against Georgia, and the Spanish coach expressed confidence in his team’s prospects. He put an accent on the players' ability to adapt formations, such as having five defenders or four, to improve their individual skills. The coach emphasized the importance of strict training and preparation, stressing the challenge of achieving tactical versatility in national team competitions.

Georgia has pleasantly surprised in the first two rounds, as they were competitive against Turkey in many aspects during their first match, although it wasn't enough for a victory. Turkey claimed a 3-1 win. Their match against the Czech Republic was even better, as the Georgians secured a 1-1 draw.

The biggest challenge lies ahead for Georgia's players, as they face a team enthusiastic to reach the final and win another EURO. Portugal managed to win the EURO eight years ago, and we will see if they can achieve similar success this time.

It seems too early to speculate, given the difficulty of drawing conclusions and assessing the strength of individual teams. One thing is certain: Portugal has impressed us and boasts many stars in their squad. Whether this will be enough for them to reach the final and secure victory remains to be seen.