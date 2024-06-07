Harry Maguire 'devastated' not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros

Gareth Southgate had difficult moments in making the right decision regarding the selection of players who will compete in the EURO starting on June 14th. The English team enters as favorites in this competition, and huge attention will be focused on them. The squad includes quality players who play for the biggest clubs in the world, but nevertheless, Southgate's decisions have provoked various reactions.

Namely, the English coach decided that Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish would be removed from the list. In addition to them, several other players will not be playing for England in the EURO.

Southgate is a coach who has always firmly believed in Harry Maguire's qualities. The injury Maguire has been dealing with has influenced his absence from the EURO.

The Manchester United defender sent a clear message via social media, stating that he is devastated not to be part of the team. Maguire wanted to play for England, but unfortunately, the injury took its toll, and he did not have time to recover.



"I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer. Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted. For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.



Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season."-Harry Maguire wrote.

© Marco Luzzani / Getty Images Sport

Maguire made his debut for England in October 2017, where his team defeated Lithuania 1-0. The Englishman impressed many with his performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, attracting the attention of big clubs. Looking at previous generations of the England team, this one seems to be the strongest so far, considering the inclusion of players like Bellingham, who has impressed this year at Real Madrid, Harry Kane, who is considered by many as the best striker in the world, as well as names like Palmer, Foden, Saka, and Rice.

At the press conference, Southgate emphasized that all players accepted his decision with respect, aware of the huge competition. The English manager stresses that it's crucial to believe in oneself, which individuals in this team are precisely doing. Gareth highlighted that he had a tough task but had to select those who had impressed more this season in the competition.

“All the players took the news really respectfully. Of course, all players will think they should be in and that's why they are top players. They have that self-belief and mindset, but the fact is we have some players who have been playing extremely well in the league all season. We just felt other players had stronger seasons, particularly in the last six months or so."- Southgate continued.

Southgate explained that Maguire's absence impacted the team's decision-making process. He mentioned that including Maguire would have meant adding a tenth player, which would have disrupted the balance of the squad. While acknowledging Maguire's progress, Southgate stressed the complexity of the situation, stating that Maguire wouldn't have been available for the group stages.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw, who hasn't played since February this year, will be traveling to the EURO, and the English manager emphasized that the left-back has progressed significantly in recent weeks. There are high chances that Shaw will feature in the second match of the group stage. The English manager has been monitoring his progress, realizing that Shaw has been working hard, and he highlighted that sometimes risks have to be taken, but he believes it will pay off. His experience, speed, and penetrative play are some of the reasons why such a player profile is important for Southgate.

Kobbie Mainoo

Another interesting name in the team; Kobbie Mainoo, will be traveling to the EURO. The previous three names we mentioned are Manchester United players. Mainoo (19) is a player who has impressed this year and attracted a lot of attention. The young Englishman has been one of United's key players this season, and many were not surprised that Mainoo will be traveling to the EURO. It is expected that Gareth will show trust in this defensive midfielder and give him a chance to play in the starting XI.

Looking at England's midfield, the fact is that they are missing a player of such a profile besides Rice. Jude Bellingham, however, is more of an attacking midfielder. England fans are optimistic and euphoric, expecting their team to make a big step forward this year.