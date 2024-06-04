Kylian Mbappe Reveals PSG Frustration; Confirms Real Madrid Transfer

Kylian Mbappe confirmed a few weeks ago that he would leave PSG at the end of this season. Although there was speculation about where he would continue his career, it seems clear to everyone, at least those familiar with football, that Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid, a club that has been interested in him for years.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has been the biggest football star for several seasons, and it was only a matter of time before he continued his career in Madrid.

The relatively young Frenchman surprised many at a press conference before a friendly match for France, saying that he had received threats from club executives after openly stating that he planned to leave PSG this year. Mbappe was told that he was speaking too violently. Kylian Mbappe doesn't want to say that he was unhappy at PSG, but that certain people within the club have created a sense of contempt for him.

.

“I was told that, I was made to understand that, I was spoken to violently,” Mbappe said, as quoted by Sportstar The Hindu.

“At PSG I wasn’t unhappy, that would be biting the hand that feeds you, and spitting in the face of all the people who defended me, but things and people made me unhappy,” he added.

Mbappe failed to help the club achieve its goal: winning the Champions League. Despite PSG having a strong team for years, they often came close to the final step only to falter. The immense pressure on the players took its toll.

Nevertheless, Mbappe did not give up hope and believed he could lift the Champions League trophy this year. Unfortunately, PSG was not good enough in the semifinal duel against Borussia Dortmund. The 25-year-old Frenchman had only words of praise for Luis Enrique and Luis Campos, who were key figures in persuading him to play.

“The people who saved me are Luis Enrique and Luis Campos. Without them I would not have put a foot on the field again,” Mbappe said.

Mbappe expressed his sense of responsibility as captain, indicating that it took importance over discussions about the national team. He emphasized his intention to shield the team from distractions and only address matters related to their upcoming challenges. As a 2018 World Cup winner, he stressed the importance of focusing on their collective goals for the upcoming summer.

© David Ramos/Getty Images Sport

The French national team has entered these friendly matches with high intentions, ready to achieve great results at the EURO and win the tournament. Looking at France and other teams, Les Bleus seems to have a team prepared to win the EURO. There are several other favorites, but judging by the reactions of football fans, England and France appear to be the main contenders.

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed what many have been waiting for: He will become a player for Real Madrid the next season. With this transfer, the 25-year-old has realized his lifelong dream, considering he has been a fan of Real Madrid since childhood. The French winger, formerly of PSG, will have the chance to help Real Madrid win all trophies next season. Many believe that the Spanish club will dominate the coming year, led by Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe: I will be a player of Real Madrid for the next five years

Mbappe confirmed via social media, specifically Instagram, that he will be playing for Real Madrid next season, stating that he has 'fulfilled a dream'. Although some were skeptical about Mbappe joining this club, especially after Sergio Perez's statements from a few years ago, the former captain of PSG has resolved things with the leaders of this club and is ready for a new chapter in his career. It would certainly be a big achievement if he were to win the EURO with France, entering the next season motivated and ready to help Real Madrid repeat their dominance in Spain and Europe.

"Now it's official. I will be a player of Real Madrid for the next five years. I feel huge satisfaction. My dream has come true. I feel liberated. I have come to the club I have always wanted to play for. I am very excited, thank you to everyone for the congratulatory messages, I couldn't reply to everyone. Thanks also to all the people at Real, especially President Florentino, who have shown how much they believe in me from the first moment," said Mbappe.

Real Madrid will truly look 'scary' next season, considering the names that will be part of this team. It's hard to imagine anyone can match them at this moment, but we will see how others will be active during this summer and what the next season will bring.