Bellingham on Kylian Mbappe's Future: Frenchman's Statement Sparks Speculation

There's much talk about Kylian Mbappe and his future, just like every summer. This brilliant Frenchman has been the main subject of media headlines for years, especially in connection with Real Madrid. However, Mbappe has resisted offers from Real Madrid, and it seems that this summer the story could be finalized.

Mbappe will leave PSG this summer, and it's hard to imagine Mbappe in any other club than Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham, arguably the best player for Real Madrid this season, has spoken about the chances of Mbappe joining the team.

The young Englishman would certainly love to see Mbappe in the team and play with him. Jude believes that dealing with pressure and reading media headlines day in and day out is very difficult.

"I don't pick the team and I certainly don't make the transfers, but Kylian Mbappe, what a player, who wouldn't want to play with someone as good as him?", Bellingham told reporters, as quoted by France 24. "I don't want to put any more pressure on the situation, I know for him it's probably difficult having everyone always talking about him, but it would be really nice."

Real Madrid will play in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, which could be a real spectacle for all football fans. Many consider Real Madrid the favorite in this match, but the Royal Club will not have an easy task. Borussia Dortmund has been excellent in the Champions League this season, ever since the group stage when they secured their spot in the round of 16 as the group winners. Furthermore, Dortmund has improved their form in the German league as well, securing a place that leads to the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the footballers who has not yet had the chance to win the Champions League. The Frenchman hopes that his dream will become a reality. Kylian emphasized that his intention was for the parting with the club to be positive, winning trophies. He believes that the time has come for the departure, and he will soon reveal his next destination. The 25-year-old Frenchman confirmed that there will be an official announcement in a few days. He noted that there are some details to work out, but he is happiest that things are finally settled.

"All I wanted was to end things well with my club, with a trophy. I think there is a time for everything and I will announce my future club in good time," said Mbappe. "I think it will be in a few days so there is no problem. I don't know when yet. There are still some details (to be sorted out) but the most important thing was to finish on a high here."

© Franco Arland/Getty Images Sport

Kylian Mbappe's career

Kylian Mbappe burst onto the big stage back in 2015 when, at just 16 years old, he made his debut for AS Monaco, breaking a record previously held by Thierry Henry. Mbappe scored his first goal for Monaco at the age of 17 and gradually became one of the key players for the team. As a teenager, he broke numerous records at the club and quickly became a respected name in the world of football. Monaco couldn't hold onto such a talented player, as they received a significant number of offers, primarily from PSG, who offered €180 million for Mbappe. The Frenchman had no doubts and decided to join this team's ambitious project.

Although Mbappe became the main player for this team and the driving force season after season, it seems that he has always dreamed of joining Real Madrid. His attempts to join were unsuccessful, but it appears that this saga could come to an end this summer. Mbappe is a player that any team would desire in their squad, including Real Madrid. It will certainly be a fantastic opportunity for Mbappe to fulfill his dream and lift the Champions League trophy.

Mbappe has made history at PSG and become the all-time top scorer of this team. He is happy to have had the opportunity to be part of this team and achieve great successes. The Frenchman is excited and already looking towards the future, eagerly anticipating the new challenges ahead of him.

“I am happy to have written a bit of history,” said Mbappe.

“What is certain is that what awaits me will be fantastic.”

© Angel Martinez / Getty Images

PSG managed to defeat Lyon in the French Cup final. Kylian admitted that he had thought a lot about the past in this club, believing that he would never find what he had in Paris.