Erik ten Hag: If they don't want me anymore, I go anywhere else to win trophies

Manchester United shocked everyone with yesterday's victory in the FA Cup final, where they managed to defeat their city rivals, Manchester City. Despite many writing off Manchester United, given their disastrous season behind them, Erik ten Hag's team showed a winning spirit.

From the first minute, they were determined to secure the victory, and ultimately, they succeeded.

Erik ten Hag attracted special attention, as there was much talk about him before the final.

Various headlines emphasizing that the Dutch coach would leave the club regardless of the outcome in the final garnered significant attention. After the match, Erik ten Hag decided to speak about the future, responding to reports about him leaving the team after the final.

"I don't think about this. I'm in a project and we are exactly where we want to be. We're constructing a team.

When I took over, it was a mess at United. We are on our way to construct a team for the future. We'll go with the ups and downs.

What you see is the team is developing, the team is winning, at the end of the day it is about winning trophies."- Erik ten Hag said, as quoted by Eurosport.

Erik ten Hag emphasized that winning two trophies in two years and reaching three finals is commendable, but he believes there's room for improvement. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation and emphasized the need to do better. He stated that if the club no longer wants him, he's willing to go elsewhere to continue winning trophies, as that has been the focus of his entire career.

Looking back at the season, many believe that United should have done more considering their squad. What many fail to notice is that the Red Devils played almost the entire season without half of their team. The absence of key players is felt in every match, and the same was true for Manchester United.

Only now, in the last match of the season, United had almost their entire team available, with the exception of a left-back. It was immediately noticeable that United looked different on the field.

The Dutch coach emphasized that he is ready to accept criticism, believing that this team has a lot of room for improvement.

Kobbie Mainoo was one of the standout performers in this match. The 19-year-old has impressed throughout the season, and in the last game where he scored a goal, he drew even more attention to himself. This young footballer has proven to be the discovery of the season. Erik ten Hag commented on his performance, emphasizing how the absence of certain players during the season, in this case Mainoo, had a significant impact on the team.

"It was really so enjoyable to watch Kobbie, at his age," Ten Hag said. "But it's also an example - we wanted to bring him and then in the second game in pre-season, he got a bad injury and it took him [so] long to get back."

© Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

Pep Guardiola reacted

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, was disappointed at the end of the match. The Spanish coach expected much more from his team, which had ambitions to win trophies on all four fronts this season. Ultimately, Guardiola had to settle for winning the Premier League, which is still a huge achievement for City.

Guardiola confirmed at the press conference that the defeat in the final was only his fault, considering the decisions he made. The Spaniard affirmed that his team wasn't in the right position to attack United.

The Manchester City coach didn't want to elaborate on the mistakes made. He only confirmed that tactically, his team didn't perform well. It's evident that Erik ten Hag assessed Guardiola's plans and prepared his team excellently for the biggest challenge of the season.

“The players know it, the reason why. Tactically, it was not good. I had the feeling it was not good today. You plan a game for different positions, but didn't work - it’s as simple as that."- Guardiola said.

© Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

Guardiola explained that despite numerous crosses into the box, they failed to capitalize on them effectively, and they conceded one goal due to a mistake. He mentioned that typically when they play against United, they maintain control and create scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half, but on this occasion, they were unable to convert those chances into goals.

Manchester United looked solid defensively. However, City players capitalized on a slight lapse, with Doku managing to score a goal. Nonetheless, City players lacked the strength to score another goal, considering the excellent defense of the team at Old Trafford.