Mikel Arteta Faces Biggest Coaching Challenge of His Career: His Expectations

Arsenal will have an interesting task in tomorrow's match against Everton, as only a win plays a role if they want to win the Premier League after 20 years. The London team has progressed significantly under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, and they have previously come close to winning the Premier League.

Arteta, in a conversation with the media, reflected on perhaps the most important match in his coaching career, emphasizing that the only thing he can do is focus on their game. The Spanish manager highlights that he faces a tough task at Everton, considering that this team has momentum and can be a tough opponent.

"That’s the only thing we can do, focus on our game,” Arteta said, as quoted by Eurosport.

“In the difficult challenge in Everton, they’re in a really good moment and are a really difficult opposition to play against."

The Arsenal manager emphasized his desire for a great atmosphere and believes that the fans will create a spectacle. For him, the priority is for his team to seize the moment, invest energy, and meet everyone's expectations. Additionally, the Spanish manager hopes that West Ham will take points away from Manchester City and bring happiness to the London team.



"Do our things, embrace that moment, use all the energy that is going to be in that stadium and leave the day in the way that we have to leave it. And then hope West Ham are going to be very aligned with us and are going to help us to achieve our dream.”- he continued.

Mikel Arteta is prepared to accept any outcome, although of course, his desires are for Arsenal to lift the trophy destined for the English champion. The Spanish manager believes that many things happen for a reason. Although he is not sure what outcome will occur, he believes that every outcome is there for a reason. Mikel is a patient coach who has immense hope in his team and does not doubt that they can win the Premier League in the future.

The Spanish manager emphasizes that these are the moments when fans of every club enjoy. Arsenal has fought for the title throughout the year, and now, in the final round, they face their biggest challenge in recent years. Although City is the favorite in the match against West Ham, and many expect them to easily resolve things, no one should underestimate the Hammers. Arteta believes that moments like these are the reason why we live

“To be in the position we are in, in the final game of the season, in front of our crowd, with the Premier League [trophy] there waiting for us.

This is beautiful, they’re the moments you want to live.”

He expressed his hopes for this peak moment during an interview, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming match. He imagines stepping into the stadium on Sunday, feeling the electric energy alongside the passionate fans who have consistently supported the team. He believes that sharing this moment with the fans will be unique , and he eagerly awaits the outcome, hoping for an unforgettable victory.

Pep Guardiola's impressions

Pep Guardiola also reflected on the match against West Ham, believing that the London team will give their all to stop Manchester City's pursuit of another title. Tomorrow marks the farewell match for David Moyes, the long-standing coach of West Ham. Guardiola thinks that the Scottish coach will not retire after all, expecting to see him at another club. The Spanish manager also reminisced about his first match, during which Moyes was also present. Guardiola is aware that a tough challenge awaits him, believing that West Ham will give everything they have.



“He won’t retire, he’ll be back. His age and experience is involved cause he can’t be at home, he will be back,” he said.

“First game v Sunderland and David Moyes was there. My first game in the Premier League. Important game, he will be there. It’s always an honour to see him. Lovely person.

He will do everything to beat us. Happened against Villa and QPR. I’m ready to be at a tough game. They will be ready to beat us.”

© Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport

Tomorrow we're in for a real spectacle as the final round will decide the English champion. Both clubs have been excellent throughout the season, and ultimately, the nuances will determine who will become the champion this season. Arsenal probably has a greater desire, while on the other hand, City is the bigger favorite for victory. However, the Premier League has brought us surprises many times.