Borussia Dortmund managed to secure a victory in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, defeating PSG at the Parc des Princes. Mats Hummels was the hero of his team, and this German side will play in the final again after 11 years. Their opponent will be the winner of the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, which will be played tomorrow.

Particularly impressive in the Champions League so far has been Jadon Sancho, the Manchester United player on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The question arises about the future awaiting this young footballer. Sancho has had a lot of issues with United's manager, Erik ten Hag, which led to him being loaned out.

Fans of this club hope that the young Englishman could return to Old Trafford next season, although the chances are slim. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given his comment on Jadon Sancho's future. Ferdinand believes that the only way for Sancho to return is if Erik ten Hag leaves.

"I think the only way he goes back to Manchester United is if Erik ten Hag is not there," he told TNT Sports, as reported by Eurosport.

"I don't think from a disciplinary situation stand point, they can't really undermine the manager. Without an apology, the way that the manager's asked for it, unless they change it, or add a little bit of nuance to it, I don't think they will undermine the manager in that way."

Ferdinand believes that the best option would be if the Dutch coach leaves United, and Jadon Sancho returns to the team. Erik ten Hag hasn't shined this season, considering that United will likely finish in their worst position in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

This situation satisfies no one. Erik ten Hag is aware of the discontent within the club, but he has highlighted that the club has faced a lot of injuries, which has hindered Manchester United's path. Although what Erik ten Hag is saying is true, fans especially don't believe in his statements and consider him not the best option for this club.

"I think the manager has to be gone and out the building for Jadon Sancho to come back to Manchester United."- Ferdinand said.





Jadon Sancho has impressed football fans with his performances in the Champions League this season





Jadon Sancho has revived his career by returning to the club where he spent his best days. Ferdinand is thrilled with the performances of the Englishman in the Champions League, aware of how much he would mean to Manchester United in the future.

Ferdinand highlighted his impressive stats in the Champions League knockout stages this year, particularly emphasizing his strong form. He suggested that consistent performances like these could potentially put pressure on Manchester United to reconsider their decision not to retain him.

Ferdinand hinted at the scrutiny Sancho's performances might bring upon Manchester United's management, indicating that continued strong performances would pose challenging questions for the club's decision-makers.



Jadon Sancho has reiterated several times that his future is uncertain, and he still doesn't know what awaits him in the coming months. It was evident that the Englishman was dissatisfied with his treatment at United, especially since he admitted to experiencing depression at one point and needing a period of rest.

Looking at Sancho's current performances, one can feel that he has regained the necessary confidence and looks much better than before.

Some of the United legends, like Owen Hargreaves, believe that Sancho should return to the club next season and be excited for a new chapter in his career.

The question is what the intentions of the club's leaders are and whether they truly want to keep Sancho in the team. Much of this will depend on the decision of the management regarding the next season's coach. There are several candidates for the United job, but ultimately only one will get such an opportunity.

Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era

The English club that once dominated under Sir Alex Ferguson is facing its biggest crisis ever. Manchester United, a club with ambitions to be at the top of the table, has not won the Premier League since the departure of the Scottish manager. Their ambitions from season to season are to secure a place in the Champions League. The truth is, next season they won't be playing in the biggest football event.

This summer could be turbulent, with many changes expected. The English club may have to change their entire philosophy, build the team on different principles, and potentially bring in a new coach. It will be interesting to see what unfolds.