Jurgen Klopp Doesn't Rule Out Title Chance and Discusses Potential Successor

Jurgen Klopp spoke before the match against West Ham, which is currently underway and the score is tied 2-2, about the challenges ahead for him. Although Liverpool has been in the race for the championship throughout the season, it seems that the match against their biggest rival at Old Trafford was decisive for them. Liverpool drew in that match, followed by defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton.

However, Jurgen Klopp's team still hopes for a miracle and believes they can win the Premier League. Klopp isn't optimistic, judging by his statements before the match against West Ham, but he believes that anything is possible in football.

"Do I believe in this moment we will be champions? No, because that’s the table and the situation doesn’t give that. But is that a problem? I don’t think so. It’s not about the game after the next game, it's about the next game. Let’s see what happens. I don’t know who the other teams are playing. Is it possible that Arsenal and City lose two games? Unlikely but possible. Is it possible Liverpool win four games? Yeah, we did that before, that’s possible as well. So I don’t write it off."- Klopp told TNT Sports, as quoted by Eurosport!

Klopp stresses that Liverpool is no longer in a position of control, and regaining that position would require several favorable outcomes. He emphasizes the importance of winning football matches, as it's the only aspect they have direct control over. Starting with the match against West Ham and continuing with others, they must strive for victory despite the difficult circumstances.

Arne Slot

Feyenoord's coach, Arne Slot, is a person who is linked with Liverpool after Klopp leaves the helm of this team.

In his career, he had the opportunity to manage Dutch clubs, Cambuur, AZ Alkmaar, and ultimately Feyenoord, where he achieved the greatest successes in his coaching career. Slot is 45 years old and is considered one of the most promising coaching names not only in the Netherlands but also in the world.

Klopp expressed his appreciation for Slot's desire to become the manager, stressing that it aligns with his vision of how things should be. Klopp also praised the positive sentiments surrounding Slot's potential appointment, indicating that people would welcome him as the next manager.

© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Sport

Slot is a manager who has impressed many with his excellent work at Feyenoord, a club that has been achieving great things in recent seasons. Arne arrived at the helm of this team and immediately showed that he is a manager destined for big things. Although some fans aren't particularly optimistic, especially considering that some Dutch coaches like Erik ten Hag haven't shown positive results, Klopp has a completely different opinion



He emphasized the importance of Slot bringing energy, knowledge, and a style of play that aligns with the club's values, citing that although he hasn't personally met Slot, he admires the exciting and attractive football his team plays.

Jurgen Klopp hopes that his successor can be someone who will achieve amazing things in this club. Slot is one of the candidates, and there are many others being mentioned these days. Whoever comes to Klopp's position will have a tough task, aware that Liverpool is a club with huge ambitions, and a club that always strives to be at the top.

"I’m happy the better the hands are the club will be in for the next years, the better it is for me because I will follow everything and will watch it from wherever in the world."- he said.

Klopp's suggests that if Liverpool were to win the league the following year and he were no longer the manager, he would happily observe the celebratory parade through the city without being directly involved.

After the German expert confirmed several months ago that he would leave the team to rest and turn to a new chapter in his life, fans were left disappointed. Klopp has been a key figure in Liverpool's resurgence. Under Klopp's leadership, Liverpool has once again instilled fear in its opponents and become a club that competes for major trophies season after season.

His departure could leave a deep mark on the club, much like Sir Alex Ferguson's departure did. Klopp hopes that his successor can still achieve equally great things and keep the club at the top. It will be interesting to see who his successor will be and whether they truly have the capacity to keep Liverpool at the summit.

Fans are eager and believe that the management can make the best decision for the future of this club.