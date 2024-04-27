Manchester United Discusses Documentary Deal with Disney

Manchester United, one of the most storied football clubs in the world, is currently in negotiations with Disney to potentially forge a multi-million-dollar deal. This collaboration aims to produce a series of documentaries focusing on the club’s golden era under the guidance of legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

Under his leadership, the club secured an impressive 38 trophies over 26 years, including 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and five FA Cups. Sources close to the discussions, who chose to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the talks, revealed that the documentaries would feature extensive interviews with Ferguson, now 82.

The production is poised to offer an unparalleled glimpse into the tactical genius that propelled Manchester United to the pinnacle of football success.

Striking the Right Deal

While the concept of a documentary series is captivating, Manchester United is reportedly holding out for a more favorable financial package.

Initially proposed terms from Disney, made earlier this year, were deemed lower than expected, considering previous discussions. The club's strategy is not just about securing a lucrative deal but also about diversifying its revenue streams amid ongoing financial constraints like the Financial Fair Play regulations and a major stadium renovation project.

The negotiation comes at a time when football documentaries have gained significant popularity. Disney+ has already experienced considerable success with its series "Welcome to Wrexham," which captured the rise of the Welsh club under the ownership of Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

However, United’s deal with Disney+ would differ from other recent football documentaries as it would grant United editorial oversight, ensuring the club’s storied legacy is portrayed with authenticity and respect.

Competitive Landscape in Football Documentaries

This potential deal unfolds as Amazon’s Prime Video releases a trailer for a documentary about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998-99 season. Unlike the proposed Disney project, this documentary was developed without direct involvement from Manchester United, meaning the club won't benefit financially.

It highlights the growing trend of football clubs and streaming services collaborating to produce content that offers fans insider views and historical reflections.