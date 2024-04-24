Spanish Judge Freezes Account of Piqué's Company Amid Corruption Probe

A Spanish judge has issued an order to freeze a bank account associated with Kosmos, a sports entertainment company founded by former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué. This action comes as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption linked to the Spanish Super Cup's staging in Saudi Arabia.

The court's decision was based on a request from state prosecutors, and local news outlets have confirmed this legal maneuver. Judge Delia Rodrigo, overseeing the investigation, has yet to declare Kosmos or Piqué as subjects under direct scrutiny.

However, the implications of this financial freeze raise questions about the broader dealings and financial transactions of those involved in relocating the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Broader Implications in Spanish Football

The backdrop to this investigation involves other significant figures in Spanish football, including former federation president Luis Rubiales.

Earlier this month, Spanish authorities arrested Rubiales as part of a broader probe into corruption and money laundering activities that occurred during his tenure. The arrest followed police raids on the federation's offices in Madrid and Rubiales' residence in Granada, which also led to the arrest of seven other individuals in March.

The focus on Piqué stems from his role in securing a lucrative deal to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in 2020. This deal, reportedly worth €40 million per tournament, was facilitated by Piqué's company, Kosmos, during his time as a player for Barcelona.

Subsequently, a 2022 investigation was launched following the emergence of leaked audio revealing conversations between Piqué and Rubiales, discussing potentially millions of dollars in commissions. Since retiring from professional soccer, Piqué has ventured into other sports-related businesses, including revamping the Davis Cup in tennis and founding the alternative King's League soccer competition in Spain.

The controversy further deepened with Rubiales' resignation in September after a scandal involving an unsolicited kiss with player Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup final awards ceremony, an act that drew international condemnation.