Pep Guardiola is aware that this is a crucial part of the season, where his team must give their best if they want to become English champions. The title race has never been as interesting as this year, with three teams competing for the championship: Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Manchester City's coach, Pep Guardiola, aims to win the treble this year, knowing it will be a tough task. It will be particularly difficult to endure such a tough schedule and play on multiple fronts. Guardiola is concerned about City, emphasizing that they are in big trouble due to injuries and fatigue. However, he hopes he can fix things, with optimism that City can succeed in their intentions.

"I need to adjust. It [rest] is something we are planning, yes," said Guardiola, as quoted by Eurosport!

"If you have a player that doesn't want to play, he won't play. It is a case of mental energy.

If he’s exhausted, it can happen and another is going to play. We’ll decide tomorrow what we have to do."

He placed special emphasis on Rodri, who is a key player of this team, and the question is whether he will play in the match against Luton tomorrow. The Spaniard is the backbone of this team and has shown many times how important he is to this team. Additionally, the question is whether Phil Foden will be ready for the match. The young Englishman has flourished this year and shown that he is a great player, from whom we can only expect better in the future.

© Angel Martinez/Getty Images Sport

“Take a look at our games and you realise. It is simple. Rodri is so important for the quality he gives us.

I need to rest the centre-halves too, but John Stones and Kyle Walker got injured in friendlies [for England] so they cannot rest. We are in big, big trouble."

Guardiola is currently evaluating the fitness of several players, with Phil Foden being a concern after sustaining an injury during the match against Real Madrid. The team will have a training session later in the day, providing Guardiola with a better understanding of their condition. Regarding Foden's status, Guardiola mentions that he hasn't had a chance to consult with the medical staff yet but plans to do so after the press conference. As for Kyle, Guardiola admits uncertainty about his availability at the moment. Despite doubts surrounding Josko Gvardiol's fitness ahead of the Madrid game, the team's physiotherapists managed to prepare him for potential inclusion.

Josko Gvardiol has also emerged as an important player for the team, showing improvement with each game. The young Croat was excellent in the match against Real Madrid, scoring an important goal for Manchester City. This will only serve as additional motivation for him to continue at the same pace in the future.

Ederson will be the first choice of the Spanish expert, and will be ready for the match against Luton.

“Eddie is the first choice. He was ready to play against Madrid. He is ready for tomorrow and we will make the decision.”

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's performance and the challenges of keeping a healthy team

Guardiola confirmed that with a tough schedule, it's becoming increasingly difficult to maintain a healthy squad, given that the packed fixture list leads to constant injuries. Although City doesn't have as many injury problems as some teams, this part of the season clearly presents significant challenges. Guardiola believes that the situation only worsens with such a schedule.

Guardiola expressed confidence that Erling Haaland would gain valuable lessons from his challenges in the Spanish capital. He emphasized that as a young player, Haaland has areas where he needs improvement, but also noted that the team dynamics play a vital role. Guardiola underlined the demanding nature of Haaland's position on the pitch, particularly against strong defenders like those of Real Madrid, who made it tough for him with their tight marking and defensive prowess.



Manchester City is performing remarkably well this season, much like in previous ones, but the question remains how long they can maintain this pace amidst injuries. Guardiola understood the importance of having a strong squad, prepared for such challenges. The Spanish tactician believes his team can deliver their best and meet everyone's expectations. Winning the treble will be a tough task, but not impossible. Guardiola has faith in his team, and their experience from the previous season could prove crucial.

It remains to be seen how City will fare on three fronts, with particular difficulty expected in the Champions League, where they face a tough match against Real Madrid in England.