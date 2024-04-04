Premier League Race: Arsenal and City continue to march towards the title

The English Premier League is very exciting and there are still a few games left until the end of the season. Arsenal continued their title campaign with a convincing 2-0 win against a struggling Luton side. The victory gave Arsenal the leading position in the Premier League table, with one point more than Liverpool but also a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side face Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday with a chance to regain the lead, but Arsenal currently hold the top of the table. Mikel Arteta's team secured victory with goals from Martin Odegaard in the first half and an own goal from Daiki Hashioka.

Arsenal will play the next game against Brighton away, and we saw that this team knows how to take points from even the biggest ones in their stadium. The captain of the home team scored the first goal in the 24th minute. Kaiu Havertz brilliantly played past Odegaard for an easy goal and the lead.

Odegaard is in excellent form and has scored 7 goals and 6 assists so far, while he is the top scorer of the Saka team with 13 goals.

© Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Arsenal's second goal completely demoralized Rob Edwards' weakened side, again thanks to Smith Rowe, who made a brilliant run down the left and sent a cross for Reiss Nelson to force Hashioka into a clumsy own goal.

From that moment Arsenal controlled the game with the help of short passes, and Luton seemed totally clueless while being demoralized by an own goal. Luton remain in 18th place, three points adrift of safety, with seven games to go in the season.

They have a tough fight ahead, and these are now the most important matches for them because they still have a chance to stay in the company of the best. Even if they fail, Luton was certainly a sensation at the beginning of the season with its small stadium and brought back the old car of soccer that was lost in today's materialistic times.

Although the title race is fierce, Arsenal remain unbeaten in 2024. Participating in the Champions League will further strain the schedule, with eight games to be played in a busy April, but Arsenal have young players and a large roster on the bench and can certainly get through this overcrowded schedule.

Manchester City remain in the race

Arsenal's direct rivals Manchester City beat fourth-placed Aston Villa and Phil Foden scored a sensational hat-trick. The game was played in Manchester at the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola's men won convincingly to keep the pressure on their title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, two of City's most important players, started the game on the bench. But Guardiola once again showed that he is the master of this game and his team started to play beautifully from the very beginning.

Rodri opened the scoring early on and although Jhon Duran equalised, it was followed by a Foden show that decided the game against Villa. Foden now has 14 goals and 7 assists in the English Premier League with his second hat-trick of the season.

© Michael Regan / getty Images

Given Arsenal's win against Luton, the result was not enough to propel City to the top of the Premier League table, but they moved level with second-placed Liverpool on points overnight.

Villa remains fourth, two points ahead of Tottenham, but with a game more than Tottenham, who play the next game against Nottingham Forest.

The inclusion of Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish, who started a Premier League game for the first time in 2024, freed Foden up to occupy a more central role.

It was seen that when it is expected of him, he knows how to be a leader on the field, and the number of goals given his position is admirable. It was expected at the time that this could be a routine night for City against a weakened Villa side that featured just four of the same players in the starting line-up that outplayed the reigning Premier League champions at Villa Park in December.

The only goal for Villa came from Duran who played a clever combination with Morgan Rogers before sending the ball inside the far post to shock the home fans. Foden's free-kick after a great move by Grealish put City back in the lead, and then the real magic of Foden and Manchester City's dominance began.

Foden is set to be the one to lead things for City and with performances like this at the end of the season, he could lead them to another title.