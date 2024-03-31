Brentford Outplay Man United Despite Scoreline and Snatch Point in 1-1 Thriller

Manchester United's match at Brentford was marked by numerous chances, big mistakes, and ended in a 1-1 draw with huge drama at the end of the game. The match showed the unpredictable nature of soccer, where luck can change in an instant, and this season there is no luck for the great Manchester United.

From the outset, Brentford showed their intent, pressing United high up the pitch and creating chances with their fluid attacking play. Despite United's star-studded line-up, they struggled to establish their dominance, with Brentford's resilience and tactical discipline stifling their creativity and above all Fernandes and Hojlund's struggles for the ball.

In the first half, Brentford dictated the pace, launching wave after wave of attacks, while United looked disjointed and unable to find their rhythm. Kristoffer Ayer's commanding presence at the back for Brentford frustrated United's forwards, while Ivan Toney's movement caused their defense problems throughout the first half.

© Clive Rose / Getty Images

In the first half, Brentford had an incredible 14 shots, while on the other side, Manchester United had only 3.

And the peak of dominance in the first half was evident in the number of corners, because the home team had as many as 9 corners, while United had only 1. In the second half, it started a little calmer at the beginning, while in the 59th minute, Yoane Wissa fired a volley from about 11 meters without hesitation, but it hit the left post.

After that, United's defense once again lost its connection and Brentford was more and more dangerous. Anthony had a good chance in the 72nd minute and narrowly missed, then a minute later Ivan Toney sent the ball into the net, but it was offside.

Although there were no goals, we watched an extremely good and exciting game. Bryan Mbeumo did not take advantage of the zicer after he received the ball perfectly from the free kick and shot from close range where the goal could be dangerously threatened.

Unfortunately for him, he hit the crossbar. Until then, United had not lost exclusively due to pure luck, the game in defense was disastrous and Toney created an opportunity in almost every attack. The referee extended 9 minutes and despite late heroics from Mason Mount, who converted a loose ball to give United a seemingly undeserved lead in the 96th minute.

Casemiro passed into the penalty area, the ball was received by Mason Mount and he scored on the right side of the goal. But Brentford refused to capitulate.

© Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

The Brentford faithful roared on their team, urging them to push for an equaliser, and their persistence paid off in the final moments of the game.

Ajero's thunderous header in the 99th minute sent the stadium into delirium as Brentford salvaged a well-earned point against one of the league's heavyweights.

© Clive Rose / Getty Images

It was definitely a missed opportunity for United to close the gap on the teams above them in the table, while Brentford celebrated a hard-fought result that showed their potential to compete at the highest level and that playing regularly in the English Premier League is no fluke.

For Brentford, this victory against the great Manchester United will serve to boost morale, and definitely inject much-needed belief and confidence into the team. Manager Thomas Frank praised the commitment and character of his players, stressing the importance of their never-say-die attitude.

"There should only be one winner in that game, it can only be us. We went 1-0 down after 96 minutes and you're thinking soccer is brutal, I almost lost faith in the soccer gods. At least he gave us a little bit back. What a performance, honestly what a performance.

We are facing Man Utd, a fully strength Manchester United" Frank told Sky Sports . And how bad United's defense was shows that in the end Brentford's soccer players finished the game with 31 shoots but only 5 to target. "Someone told me we had 31 shots, the most we ever had in a Premier League game? How we didn't win that was unbelievable.

There are so many fans. It's soccer, I'm very happy with the performance. It's actually what we've been seeing for quite a long period, but this was the perfect performance. We have to keep going and go again on Wednesday," Frank told SkySports.