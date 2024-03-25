Brazilian teen sensation: Endrick Scores Winner against England at Wembley

© Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Brazilian teenager Endrick stole the show at Wembley Stadium, securing a narrow 1-0 win for the Seleção against England. Coming off the bench midway through the second half, the 17-year-old sensation revived Brazil's game and eventually scored the winner.

Endrick's close range strike in the 80th minute was his first goal for the national team, it was a moment of pure magic that put him in the record books. At 17 years and 246 days, he became the youngest player ever to score an international goal at the hallowed Wembley, a stadium revered as the "home of soccer".

This achievement adds another layer to the huge hype surrounding the young prodigy, and even before this there was a lot of interest from the biggest clubs in this Brazilian youngster. Endrick could have scored another goal, he was in a good situation, but England's experienced goalkeeper Pickford prevented it.

The significance of the goal goes beyond the record books, with this goal Endrick drew attention to himself, and it also marked Endrik's arrival on the world stage, comparing him to the legendary Ronaldo Nazari. Just like "O Fenômeno", Endrick possesses similar explosive speed and clinical finishing ability.

This connection is even more special considering that Ronaldo was also the youngest player to score for Brazil in 1994. Real soccer fans must have found the common characteristics of these two players, and it must be acknowledged that Endrick plays in a much more demanding era of soccer as a sport.

Endrik, however, remained grounded despite the historic moment. In a post-match interview with Brazil's Globo television, he expressed a mixture of disbelief and joy, saying: “It's a unique feeling. I'm still processing it.

but it's something unique and I'm very happy." This grounded attitude is perhaps what makes Endrik such a special talent. He is not just a product of hype; he is a player with proven potential for the greatest success. Despite limited playing time at Palmeiras before his record-breaking move to Real Madrid (€70m deal!), Endrick left his mark at the Brazilian club.

He became the youngest player to debut and score for Palmeiras, and also achieved the remarkable feat of winning trophies at any age for the club. Although he was not the only one to do so at Palmerias, he quickly became a fan favorite even though they were also aware that his destiny was in Europe.

Such a meteoric rise and good games did not go unnoticed.

His impressive performance earned him a call-up to the national team only last November, and Saturday's performance was already his third appearance. South American soccer pundit Tim Vickery perfectly captured the essence of Endrick's potential when he said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "In a stadium where Pelé never managed to play.

Endrick with his first international goal and the winner against England. He comes off the pitch and talks to the Brazilian media about Bobby Charlton. The kid is a wonder." Endrick's goal was not just a personal triumph although he deserved to stand out as the star of the evening; this victory was important for the entire Brazilian team.

New manager Dorival Júnior secured his first win on his debut, a testament to the young talent he is integrating into the team. Júnior showed their faith in the future by handing out five debuts in the starting line-up and their attacking intent was evident throughout the match, with Lucas Paquetá even hitting the post in the first half.

You could see the zeal for the game and to prove it in the young players, and maybe they are few and they burned out with the desire to show themselves in the best light. Let's add to this that these are Brazil's preparations for the Copa America, and England's for the EURO.

In three days, England will have a friendly duel with Belgium, who today drew 0:0 with Ireland, and in June Gordi Albion will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland. Brazil's opponent in three days will be Spain in Madrid, while in June they will compete against Mexico and the USA in two more friendly matches.

Winning at Wembley is just the beginning for Endrick and the rest of this generation's talent pool. His talent and composure suggest a future filled with trophies and accolades. The weight of expectation might be heavy, but Endrick seems to be embracing the challenge.

Brazil is a treasure trove of talent, but many of them have been lost in the crowd, but moving to Real Madrid means that Endrick will have a very good opportunity to develop his full potential.