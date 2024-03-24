Gareth Southgate Considers Manchester United Manager Rumors Disrespectful

© Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sport

England manager Gareth Southgate addressed many topics in yesterday's press conference. England played against Brazil last night in a match where they were defeated by a score of 0-1. However, what attracted the most attention were rumors that the current England national team coach could become the new coach of Manchester United. Southgate was not pleased with questions from reporters regarding his future and potential move to United. He is focused on how to help the England national team achieve a positive result at EURO this year. Additionally, Southgate believes it is disrespectful to talk about himself as the coach of Manchester United when Erik ten Hag is currently in charge of the team.

"There are two things from my point of view. One is that I'm the England manager. I've got one job: to try to deliver a European Championship.

The second thing is Man United have a manager. It's always completely disrespectful when there's any speculation about a manager that's in place.

I'm president of the LMA so I don't have any time for that sort of thing really."- he said, as quoted by eurosport.com

The England national team has a great generation that could go far. England fans are optimistic that this is a great chance to finally lift the trophy. They have a difficult task ahead of them, given that there are many quality teams at the EURO. Gareth Southgate, once again frustrated by reporters' questions about his future, said;

"I think I've answered this every time I've sat with you. My focus is the European Championship."- he continued.

Southgate's contract expires at the end of this season, and it is unknown whether he will extend his contract. It can be said that Gareth has achieved positive results with the England national team, with ambitions to continue in the same manner.

Gareth Southgate explains his perspective on contract negotiations and his commitment to the England national team. He highlights that if he were to sign a contract extension with England before a major tournament like the Euros, people would question why he did so without proving himself in the upcoming competition.

He emphasizes his loyalty to his current role, stating that he has never engaged in discussions with other teams while holding his position with the England national team. Throughout his eight-year tenure, he has remained dedicated to his current role and wouldn't consider speaking to other teams while in this position.

Kobbie Mainoo is one of the most interesting names in the team. This 18-year-old midfielder has already gained favor and impressed many with his performances for Manchester United. He was particularly impressive in the last match against Liverpool.

Although some expected Mainoo to be left out of the squad, he has been called up to the England national team. Southgate had previously spoken about Mainoo needing more experience, but the match against Liverpool was likely a turning point for the English manager to change his decision.

"I spoke last week that we were conscious of his development. How quickly should we go? You've always got to try to make the right steps at the right time with young players.

But an opportunity presented itself and for us he was the next player in. He's fitted in brilliantly with the group, his level of training has been excellent. We won't hesitate to put him onto the pitch."- Southgate said.

Gareth Southgate on his team's loss

Gareth Southgate provided his analysis of England's loss to Brazil with a score of 1-0. He expresses satisfaction with certain aspects of the performance despite the defeat. Southgate stresses that while losing is never ideal, he was pleased with the individual performances of players who had limited experience playing for England. Within the team, many young and interesting names could make a breakthrough at the EURO. This match was an ideal chance for some to show their qualities.

He also praises the regular players for their strong performances. Southgate highlights that with 15 minutes left in the game, England had managed to give opportunities to many new players and had a fair share of possession and attempts on goal compared to Brazil. However, he notes that the difference ultimately came down to one decisive moment.

Although he is aware that defeat never evokes positive reactions, Southgate believes that his boys were pushed to the best of their abilities and that the young players confirmed their qualities. He praised Brazil and pointed out that they are a top team that is a danger to everyone. This was a great preparation for the EURO that will follow in a few months.