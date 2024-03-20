Does the law apply to athletes?: Dani Alves released from prison

© Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

The court in Barcelona sat to consider Dani Alves' request for release. Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and the payment of compensation of 150,000 euros due to accusations of assaulting a woman. After more than a year in custody, Alves' lawyer, Ines Guardiola, filed an appeal against the verdict on March 8, while also seeking his release pending a final decision.

The soccer player addressed the court via video call from Bryans 2 prison, expressing his faith in justice and promising that he will not escape. However, the prosecution opposes this request, pointing out the high risk of escape given Alves' financial capabilities and the high sentence imposed.

The prosecutor's office wants to ensure that Alves will not leave the country, and most likely that he will lose his passport and documents necessary for travel in order to prevent escape. All administrative procedures related to Alves' release should be completed in the coming period after a certain amount of money has been paid as bail.

Protests by the Association for the Protection of Women's Rights, as well as by the Spanish Agency for the Protection of Human Rights, have also been announced. Dani Alves, a former Brazilian soccer player, was recently sentenced to four and a half years in prison on charges of assaulting a girl in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

Although he received a prison sentence, Alves was granted a temporary release from prison. The trial process lasted several months, during which Alves repeatedly changed his testimony, and in the end he was sentenced to the above sentence, with the obligation to pay compensation of 150,000 euros to the victim.

However, even though Alves has changed his statement several times, it remains unclear whether he confessed to his crime and what is the reason for his possible release.

Million Euros Fines and Conditions

Spanish media reports that Alves was allowed to leave prison after paying a bail of one million euros.

After making the payment, he will be able to be temporarily released from prison, but he will be subject to certain conditions. Among other things, his Brazilian and Spanish passports will be confiscated, and he will also have to report to the court regularly.

Alves told the parole board that he has no intention of leaving the country, which may be one of the factors that contributed to the approval of his temporary release. But the question is whether the court believes the convict just because he is a famous soccer player and known all over the world.

Although he served only a quarter of his sentence, Alves was given the option of temporary release on bail, this news surprised even his supporters. He agreed to the set conditions, including the obligation to report to the court and a ban on approaching the victim.

It has not yet been decided whether Alves can live in the same city as the victim, but they should know that when the court confirms it and pays the bail. Any violation of these conditions could result in an automatic extension of the sentence, which would see him face an additional 12 years in prison.

It is expected that the court's decision will be made after a thorough consideration of all the facts and arguments presented during the hearing. The court will have to balance between ensuring justice for the victim and respecting the accused's right to a fair trial and temporary release with certain conditions.

There is a deep division in the public regarding this case. The vast majority of the public believes that a person convicted of such a serious crime should be punished more severely, regardless of whether he is a politician, musician or famous sportsman.

This question has stimulated a wider discussion about justice, inequality in the judiciary and the responsibility of celebrities. The case of Dani Alves sheds light on the problem of violence against women in society. Such cases are often not processed adequately, and the leaders of the announced protest emphasize the need for stronger laws and greater support for victims.

This case can serve as a stimulus for a wider discussion and action in the field of prevention and fight against gender-based violence. However, after many such cases, we have not reached the concrete goal of suppressing this growing problem.

Barcelona gave up Alves

Dani Alves is no longer a Barcelona legend. The club reacted in this way after the Brazilian was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for assault. Alves did not advertise about this, probably because he has bigger problems.

With 43 titles, the former right back of the Catalans is the player with the most trophies in the history of soccer. He wore the Barca shirt twice, from 2008 to 2016 and from 2021 to 2022. He played 431 games, scored 15 goals and won everything there is to win.

He enjoyed enormous popularity among Barcelona fans because of his fighting spirit, and we will see how this case will affect his overall reputation. He was on the list of 102 players who, in the 125-year long history, acquired the status of Barcelona legend. However, his name has now been removed from that list.