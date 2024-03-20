Kobbie Mainoo: 18-year-old Man Utd player received a call-up to the National Team

© Michael Regan / Getty Images

The rising star of Manchester United, Kobbie Mainoo, has risen to the prestigious ranks of the senior England national team, which testifies to his exceptional talent, but also to the desire of the English national team to keep this young player because there is a possibility that he will play for another country.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who hails from Stockport and boasts an impressive international career at under-17 and under-19 level, has earned a well-deserved promotion to Gareth Southgate's senior squad. Originally named in the under-21 squad, Mainoo's meteoric rise has now seen him join an illustrious company of seasoned professionals for the upcoming friendlies against soccer powerhouses Brazil and Belgium.

The English national team wants very much to keep this player, definitely one of the three players of his generation with the highest potential. Mainoo's journey to the senior team has been nothing short of inspiring. Overcoming a pre-season injury, he showed his mettle in midfield with 20 appearances this season, including a memorable Premier League debut in a 3-0 win against Everton last November.

His performances not only caught the eye of fans, but also earned praise from teammates, experts and coaches. Several times this young man was the decisive player in Manchester United matches and now he is considered one of the very important players of the Eric Ten Hag team.

Reflecting on his unexpected call-up, Mainoo expressed his excitement and gratitude, acknowledging the support of his family as crucial. With humility and determination, he accepts the opportunity to prove himself on the international stage, which is the dream of every aspiring soccer player.

Although he did great things in the younger categories, he himself did not expect to be called up to the English national team so soon. "I was with the under‑21s and I got a text from Steve Holland telling me to come and meet him at the reception.

He just told me I've been called up. I don't think it's sunk in yet, but I'm excited. My family are all buzzing." On Instagram he posted: "It's an honor." Christian Eriksen, an experienced midfielder himself, acknowledges Mainoo's impact on the pitch, highlighting the healthy competition he brings to the team.

Mainoo's emergence has not only solved tactical dilemmas for his club, but has also raised the performance bar for more experienced players, a testament to his maturity and talent beyond his years. "Kobbie is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places," Christian Eriksen told Danish media.

© Naomi Baker / Getty Images

Gareth Southgate, known for his shrewd player management, recognizes Mainoo's potential and versatility.

While Mainoo's natural position may not be limited to defensive midfield, his dynamic style of play offers flexibility and adds depth to the squad. Southgate's praise underlines Maino's sensational start to his career and the promising trajectory he embodies.

"He's doing brilliantly. I'm not certain he's necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. He's quite a progressive player but he's had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him," said Southgate last month .

As England prepare for their upcoming games against Brazil and Belgium, Mainoo is on the brink of a historic debut. His inclusion brings a new dimension to Southgate's midfield, with experienced campaigners such as Jordan Henderson and rising stars such as Conor Gallagher jostling for positions alongside established talents such as Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Competition for the coveted spot in the Euro 2024 squad is fierce, with established players and emerging talent alike looking to secure their place in England's soccer legacy. England has recently had a very young team with many promising players.

Mason Mount, struggling from injury, and Kalvin Phillips, eager to make his mark after his loan spell, face stiff competition from Mainoo and other young contenders as a major rejuvenation of the squad is announced. The absence of key players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold could give these young players the opportunity to prove themselves and secure a place among strong competition.

As Mainoo prepares to step onto the international stage, he carries with him the hopes and aspirations of a nation, a symbol of the enduring spirit of English soccer. We are not sure which other players from the youth national team should make their debut in the senior team, since the qualifications are over and the Euro is about to start.

Mainoo could play at the Euros, because the invitation to the friendly matches, which are training and preparation for the European Championship, show that the coach is seriously counting on the young Manchester United player.