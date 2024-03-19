Manchester United Owner, Ratcliffe: Investing in Young Talent, No Need for Mbappe

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is someone whom Manchester United fans have high expectations from. Although it was expected that Ratcliffe would be someone to invest huge sums of money in the club, signing the world's best players, Sir Jim revealed he has no such intentions. Instead, he wants to focus on talents and develop them. In a conversation for the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, Sir Jim Ratcliffe was asked about whether United plans to sign Jude Bellingham. Ratcliffe emphasized that Bellingham and similar players are not his focus, but rather young talents who could be equally good in the future.

“He is a great footballer. It’s not where our focus is, the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players.

They have done that, if you look at the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players.

The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club.

And make sure we get recruitment right; it is such a vital part of football today.”- he said, as quoted by eurosport.com

What is little known to football fans is that Ratcliffe is also the owner of the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team. When asked by the host whether he would rather sign Tadej Pogacar, perhaps the best cyclist at the moment, or Kylian Mbappe, according to many the best footballer in the world, Sir Jim Ratcliffe answered:

“I would rather sign the next Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success. It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane.”- he continued.

© Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

Sir Dave Brailsford is a figure whom Ratcliffe has high expectations from and is involved in the club's operations. Besides him, several other big names are mentioned as individuals who could become part of Manchester United and help the club return to winning ways.

Ratcliffe highlighted that he and Sir Dave Brailsford are the key figures focused on fixing the issues inside Manchester United. Additionally, he mentioned Omar Berrada, the club's new CEO from Manchester City, who will play an important role once he concludes his gardening leave.

Ratcliffe emphasized the importance of getting all the details right, including having the right people in the right positions and creating the appropriate sporting environment.

If you want to create a club that competes for trophies, the entire structure must be as it needs to be. From the people within the club, the footballers, and everything else. Ratcliffe hopes that in such an atmosphere, United would become the club many remember.

He expressed confidence that with the correct approach, Manchester United can achieve success, although he stressed that it won't be a quick fix but rather a longer journey due to the many aspects involved.

Manchester United's future

Manchester United is a club with a long history and a club that has the potential to return to where it belongs. The fact is that within the team, many young players will become the future of this club. After years of investing huge money, United is ready to change the team's philosophy and focus on developing young talents. It seems that spending huge amounts of money is not something that will bring results. The best indicator of this is United, Chelsea, but also Barcelona from a few years ago.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a few months ago after buying Manchester United's 25% minority stake, pointed out that they are ready to help United start winning trophies.

“Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football.”- he said.

Manchester United is not exactly in an ideal situation this season, considering that they were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, things are not going well for them in the Premier League, and they were eliminated from the League Cup. Their only hope for a trophy is the FA Cup, in which they will play against Coventry in the semi-final match. The second semi-final pair consists of Manchester City and Liverpool.

United is 6th in the Premier League table. From next year, the Premier League will probably have an additional place in the Champions League. United's intentions are to finish at least 5th and thus secure the Champions League next season. It will be a difficult task for Erik ten Hag's team.

The form in the last month gives optimism they can achieve their goal.