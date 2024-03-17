© Michael Regan / Getty Images

The journey of Manchester United to the semi-finals of the FA Cup was anything but easy, culminating in a breathtaking spectacle at Old Trafford. The match unfolded dramatically, with United clinching a thrilling victory in the 120+1st minute, thanks to Diallo's sensational strike, securing a 4-3 win in extra time after a 2-2 draw in regular play.

And the opponent was none other than Liverpool, their greatest rival in the eternal derby of the Isles. Every match between these two old rivals is akin to a Champions League final. Both teams have had fluctuations in form throughout history, but regardless, this match was the biggest derby in England.

The game began with Manchester United dominating the first 35 minutes, showing newfound energy and strength on the field under the influence of their new sporting director. United had a chance as early as the second minute when Wan-Bissaka passed the ball to Mane in the penalty area, but his shot was sloppy and weak.

Salah created the first good opportunity for the visitors in the eighth minute with a powerful cross, narrowly missing the post. United took the lead from a national attack. Garnacho took a shot from the penalty area, which the goalkeeper saved, but McTominay picked up the rebound and slotted the ball into the net for 1-0.

However, Liverpool quickly responded with almost flawless play, especially in the second half of the first period, taking a crucial one-goal lead. Nunez equalized for Liverpool just before halftime in the 44th minute, after receiving the ball in the penalty area from McAlister, who sent a strong and precise shot that Onana couldn't keep out.

The scoreboard read 1-1. Total shock for United. Nunjez took a shot, Onanna saved, but Salah picked up the rebound and caught the United goalkeeper off guard, the ball ricocheting off the post for Liverpool's complete turnaround in the 45+2nd minute.

United's players headed to the locker room with bowed heads and visibly nervous. The shock was palpable in the stands, with only the most loyal fans continuing to sing.

© Stu Forster / Getty Images

Intensity only intensified after the break, with a trench warfare unfolding on the field.

Both teams seemed cautious, but Manchester United, trailing, threw everything forward in search of an equalizer. In the 87th minute, Antony capitalized on a major defensive error to level the score, sending the faithful fans at Old Trafford into raptures.

The momentum swung back and forth, with both teams missing chances in the dying moments of regular time. In extra time, both sides exchanged blows. In the 94th minute, Rashford missed the chance of the game, practically one-on-one with the goal but failing to convert.

Elliott regained the lead for Liverpool, practically unmarked inside the box, and struck fiercely, the ball hitting Eriksen, deflecting off McGuire, and ending up in Onana's net for 3-2. Chaos continued at Old Trafford, orchestrated by Marcus Rashford.

Finally, Marcus didn't miss, scoring from the penalty area to make it 3-3. And then, in spectacular fashion, Manchester United took the lead again in the 120th minute of the match. Garnacho and Diallo launched a two-on-one offensive, Diallo receiving a pass from his teammate in the penalty area, leaving the goalkeeper helpless, 4-3.

The match will be remembered as a true classic, embodying the spirit of the FA Cup with its breathtaking goals, dramatic turnarounds, and relentless determination from both teams. Manchester United emerged as the victor, but both sides contributed to the spectacle.

In the other match, Chelsea secured a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals today, triumphing at home in London against Leicester City with a score of 4-2. Chelsea took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal from Marko Kukurella, but then Rahim Sterling missed a penalty in the 26th minute.

The game remained relatively calm until Palmer doubled the home side's lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Shortly after the start of the second half, Leicester reduced the deficit in the 51st minute when Axel Disasi scored an own goal, and then just 11 minutes later, Stefi Mavididi equalized in the 62nd minute.

Leicester then had several incredible chances and could have taken the lead on the counter. However, it was evident that Chelsea was the superior team, as they showed in injury time when they kept their composure and made the comeback.

In the second minute of injury time, Carnie Chukwuemeka's goal gave them a 3-2 lead, with Nony Madueke confirming the victory in the eighth minute of injury time. It is important to mention that Leicester played with ten men from the 73rd minute after Callum Doyle received a red card.

Despite everything, Leicester put up an incredible fight after equalizing at 2-2, and until they received the red card, they had very good chances to take the lead. On Saturday, defending champions Manchester City and second-tier Coventry City advanced to the semi-finals.

Now, we have all the participants for the semi-finals, and the match between Manchester United and Liverpool is surely one of the best FA Cup games in recent years.