Wayne Rooney: I think Kobbie Mainoo is incredible for such a young age

© Michael Regan/Getty Images Sport

Today, Manchester United achieved an important victory against Everton (2-0). Manchester United faces a challenging task to secure a spot in the European scene next year, specifically in the Champions League. The imperative for Erik ten Hag's team is to secure a position leading to the Champions League next year, but it seems that this mission will be much tougher than expected at the beginning of the season. Manchester United is not so close to even the 5th position.

From the next season, the English teams could have an additional participant in the Champions League, but that depends on their performances in Europe this season. Today's match showed that United has a quality team and a promising future. One of the standout individuals was Kobbie Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder for United. After the match, United legend Wayne Rooney had only words of praise for this young midfielder who impressed him with his quality and maturity.

“I think he's incredible for such a young age, with the maturity he's shown. When you see any young players come into the first team they're normally a bit raw or play off the cuff."- Wayne Rooney said, as quoted by eurosport.com

Wayne Rooney had the opportunity to play with Bastian Schweinsteiger during a certain part of his career, and he revealed that Mainoo is a player who reminds him of the German. Schweinsteiger arrived at United in his later playing years, but even then, he showed his quality.

“He reminds me of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger with how he plays, and he always seems to make the right decisions. He has a very bright future.”

© Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

Rio Ferdinand, also a Manchester United legend, highlighted that he enjoys watching players like Mainoo. Ferdinand is someone who enthusiastically anticipates seeing young talents from United. Mainoo impressed him with the calmness and maturity he showed despite being only 18 years old.



"Absolutely, I think for me Manchester United they press as individuals. The players are playing as individuals and not so much as a team. Sometimes when you press the ball you have to go again and you talk about how Man City play, they're the best at it in terms of pressing as a group."

Rooney thinks the Manchester United players are not facing enough criticism despite their coach, Erik ten Hag, receiving a lot of it. He believes the players are focusing too much on their performances instead of working together as a team. This means they might not be cooperating well on the field, which could be one of the reasons for the team's difficulties.

"Sometimes when you press the ball you have to go again and you talk about how Man City play, they're the best at it in terms of pressing as a group."

Wayne Rooney isn't satisfied with Manchester United players

Rooney stressed that the players at Manchester United tend to focus too much on playing individually instead of working together as a team. This makes it hard for the team to perform consistently well. He acknowledges that the team is going through a tough time, and although the manager takes some blame, Rooney thinks the players should take more responsibility and show stronger character to improve the situation.

Rooney is also aware that every team goes through a rough period, but the struggle at Manchester United has been going on for several years, specifically since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Rooney, known for always giving his best on the field, used to play as a striker, pressing opponents, and even going back to defend to assist his team. His passion and motivation for winning are what football fans, especially Manchester United supporters, still admire to this day.

© Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Sport

Ex-United striker stressed players must make the right choices during matches, even if they make mistakes outside the game. He feels that the current Manchester United players are not showing the necessary qualities of character and leadership. Rooney thinks this might be due to changes in society or how younger generations approach things in the last ten years. He stresses how important it is for players to strike the right balance in these aspects to succeed.

What many football experts emphasize is that today's football players lack toughness. Many of them don't want to take responsibility, show determination, and fight for their club's badge. It seems that many football players today don't understand the value of the badge and how much it means to the fans. Such an environment cannot guarantee positive results or enable progress as a player. Rooney hopes that better times are ahead for Manchester United.