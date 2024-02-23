Eddy Cue thinks MLS clubs should follow Inter Miami, signing Lionel Messi

© Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport

Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami in the United States last July has caused a lot of reactions. The renowned footballer's presence at this MLS club has proven to be a smart move, not only for his impact on the field but also for the club's marketing success.

Inter Miami has gained international recognition, and the sales of their jerseys have brought in substantial revenue. Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, believes that Messi's influence has shone a spotlight on MLS globally. Cue hopes that other MLS clubs will follow Inter Miami's lead by investing huge money in football stars, causing benefits for everyone involved.

"I'm excited that there are teams that are definitely pushing hard. Obviously what Inter Miami has done is an example of that and I think there needs to be more teams doing that and I think there will be," Cue said, as quoted by sports.ndtv.com

"At least I've seen it enough now that there's a level of excitement... when anybody asks what do I want from anybody, any of the teams, I'm like, sign some more players!" he said.

MLS commissioner Don Garber, in a recent interview, mentioned that he's aware of discussions about potential changes to the league's salary cap and roster rules, which might make it easier for star players to join MLS.

© Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images Sport

However, Garber emphasized the importance of being cautious. On a positive note, he commended the strategic moves made by Inter Miami.

Garber expressed a willingness to play a role in influencing rule adjustments in MLS, aiming to promote the league's growth and cause more attention. The commissioner reiterated the need for thoughtful consideration, emphasizing their commitment to avoiding impulsive decisions.

"If we thought every team could deliver that by signing players, I can assure you that MLS would adapt its rules to be able to deliver that," he said.

"Our thinking in terms of strategic player spending - we will do whatever we need to do to grow our fan base, to grow the competitiveness of our league, and to grow our revenues and ultimately the credibility and viability of MLS on a global stage. Nothing is going to stop us from doing that. We just want to be thoughtful about it," he concluded.

Eddy Cue mentioned the difficulty of aligning the 29 club owners and teams in the league due to differing opinions. He acknowledged Don Garber's effective leadership in managing this challenge but highlighted the complexity of achieving unanimous agreement.

Cue expressed his readiness to offer a different perspective to the discussion, recognizing the diversity of opinions among club owners. Despite the challenges, he aims to provide valuable insights that could complement the ongoing dialogue within the league. Currently, discussions are underway to make improvements in MLS. The arrival of players like Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has prompted MLS executives to consider changing the rules.

On a positive note, Don Garber portrayed a favorable image of MLS's growth, citing increased season ticket sales, overall ticket sales, sponsorships, and improved visibility on social media and in media coverage. This positive trend contributes to the league's growing global recognition.

It will be interesting to follow the future of MLS and see the intentions of the league's leaders. MLS has gained great attention lately. Executives from other clubs will inevitably try to do the same, but it won't be easy considering the salary cap and the financial power of certain clubs. Soccer is a global sport, not among the most popular in the US. Perhaps, moves like these by the league officials will attract even more attention to soccer.

Leo Messi impressed MLS fans

The start of the new MLS season brought a victory for Inter Miami over Real Salt Lake City and new amazing moves from Lionel Messi. The Argentine once again amazed the football world, as he has countless times throughout his career.

© Kenta Harada / Getty Images Sport

Inter Miami triumphed with a score of 2:0, and Messi, with his brilliance, once again delighted the football world.

The Argentine maestro didn't find the back of the net himself, but he was involved in both goals and showed several spectacular moments.

Messi exhibited fantastic dribbles, ball control, and game vision, enabling his team to secure the victory and earning him the title of the best player of the match.

Having such a magician in your club is the dream of every team. Leo Messi continues to impress week after week, despite the fact that he is 36 years old and that his career is coming to an end.