© Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

While Rasmus Højlund is currently thinking about his soccer journey, which has been very successful in recent weeks, he could return to a crucial conversation with Erik ten Haag. The buzz of 'Boxing Day', the anticipation hanging in the air as Manchester United prepared to face Aston Villa.

It was there, in the corridors of Old Trafford, that Højlund found himself in dialogue with his manager. Ten Haag's words, a combination of encouragement and conviction, resonated deeply: "You can do it, believe it, it will come." And it came.

With the precision of a well-timed pass, Højlund scored a valuable goal for his confidence in front of the captivated crowd. And since then, the goliath began and what the Red Devils fans have been waiting for since he arrived in Manchester.

He is certainly a fan favorite because of his statements that he was a United fan from a young age, and he proved it with a picture of him wearing a Manchester United shirt in his early childhood. The fans were patiently waiting for Hojlund to work, it's impressive that he earned the fans' respect even though he didn't show anything at the beginning.

© Michael Regan / getty Images

Kenilworth Road, the home of Premier League newcomers Luton Town with its eager crowd, witnessed history in just 36 seconds.

Højlund, unconcerned about the weight of expectations, seized the moment. The youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches - a testament to his developing talent, surpassing Erling Haaland, Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Of course, in the next game he can "strengthen" his record. As the dust settled on his blistering goal against Luton, Højlund wasn't satisfied with just that one goal. Less than six minutes later, he found the back of the net once again, taking his tally to seven goals in as many matches.

It was a display of play that encapsulated Manchester United's transformation under Ten Hag. After the arrival of a new sporting director and one of the richest men in Great Britain, Jimmy Ratcliffe

© Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

United were not to have an easy victory though and a late scare came as Ross Barkley threatened in stoppage time and the crossbar rattled under the weight of Luton's determination.

Yet amid the uncertainty, United prevailed, recording a fourth consecutive Premier League win and rekindling their hopes of Champions League qualification. For Højlund, the journey from Hørsholm to Manchester was nothing short of extraordinary.

Signed amid a flurry of speculation, his rise has been meteoric in the last few weeks but we still had to wait for him to adapt to the English league. Comparisons to Van Nistelrooy, once cautiously whispered, now look increasingly plausible as Højlund continues to dazzle with his instinctive play and clinical finishing.

At the beginning, many people discredited him, that he was overpaid, that he doesn't do well in a sixteen-year-old, but he dissuaded them all and additionally raised his price. He was brought as a big reinforcement from the Italian Atalanta for 65 million euros, but at the beginning he did not cope well, probably because of the great pressure.

However, his game is getting better and he is doing what his job is, which is to score goals. Its price has also increased and now amounts to 74 million euros, which proves progress. Central to his success has been a blossoming partnership with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, their synergy a source of optimism for the United faithful.

And while challenges continue, Højlund's emergence offers a glimmer of hope in an ever-evolving landscape. United in the last few games looks like the old one we are used to. The clash with Luton showed both the resilience and the fragility of Ten Hag's team.

An early lead, thanks to Højlund's heroics, provided the platform for victory. Yet Luton's refusal to capitulate exposed familiar vulnerabilities, testing United's resolve until the final whistle. United has struggled with the problem of keeping the lead before, but what can please the fans is that they finally started to score goals.

For Højlund, every game offers an opportunity to make his name even more popular and respectable. His journey, marked by perseverance and determination, can be an inspiration to young players who cannot find themselves in the midst of great competition.

Manchester plays the next game against Fulham on 24.02 on Sunday at home. This will be an opportunity for Rasmus Hojlund to extend the streak of consecutive games in which he scores a goal, and Manchester United needs only a few points to enter the top 4. The stormy second part of the season will follow, given the strong competition in the English Premier League.