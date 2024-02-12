Scott McTominay, post Aston Villa win: I won't take it personally if I'm not playing

© Shaun Botterill / Getty Images Sport

Scott McTominay proved to be a hero in many matches this season. At some moments during this season, it looked like Erik ten Hag might lose his job, and then McTominay would appear and save the Dutchman's job with his goals.

Although a draw against Aston Villa would certainly not be a reason for Unite bosses to fire Erik ten Hag, the Dutch expert has the right to be happy with McTominay considering that he brought victory to his team again.

The Scot scored a goal in the 86th minute of the match with a header, after a great cross by Diogo Dalot.

It was Scott's seventh goal of the season, making him the team's top scorer.

Despite everything, McTominay is not trusted by Erik ten Hag, considering that he is on the bench in most of the matches. Addressing the media following the 1-2 victory against Aston Villa, Scott remarked on his limited playing time at the moment.



“I just feel as long as I’m fit and healthy to come onto the pitch, I can perform. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing. I don’t want to take it too personal if I’m not playing. I just want to come on and give my best for this club and I always have done. I want to keep helping the team as much as I can and long may that continue.”- Scott McTominay said, as quoted by manutd.com

McTominay gave the greatest credit to Diogo Dalot, who sent a great ball. Scott had no problem turning such a cross into a goal. He is happy because of the performance of his teammates, who showed that they are attacking-minded and maximally motivated to achieve victory.

“It was an unbelievable cross, to be fair. It was whipped with a lot of pace and I just needed to let it hit my head, make sure I got it on target and then it was a goal. Full credit to the boys, attacking-wise, as well, we created some good chances that might go unnoticed.”

Scott McTominay praised the team's defense for doing an excellent job in stopping Aston Villa's strong attacks during the game. He specifically highlighted the impressive performances of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, describing them as outstanding. According to McTominay, the defense's top-level performance played a crucial role in securing a well-deserved victory in the end.

Maguire has improved a lot this season. It seems that the criticism he received was only a motivation for him to become better. To be under that kind of pressure and then come back and be the old Maguire again is a really big deal.

Scott McTominay on his team

McTominay strongly believes that Manchester United's focus now should be on staying motivated and consistently performing well.

The fact that they have three consecutive victories in the Premier League, against quality opponents, gives them confidence that they can continue in the same style. United are 6 points behind in 4th place. The goal is to secure the 4th place, which leads to the Champions League next season.

Tottenham will be their main rival in the fight for 4th place, as things stand for now. It will be interesting to watch other teams as well, considering that behind United several quality teams can change a lot in the rest of the season.

He highlights the positive impact of each win, boosting confidence for the team and the strikers scoring more goals. McTominay stresses the importance of accumulating points and not becoming complacent, emphasizing the need for the team to maintain pressure on others in the league.

United's player has enormous experience, which can be crucial in the rest of the season. Erik ten Hag is a coach who knows how to deal with pressure, and we have no doubt that he will motivate the players to be as good as they are today in the next matches.

According to him, the key for the club is to keep repeating successful performances without getting carried away by a few consecutive wins.

Sometimes, in an atmosphere where players feel they are unstoppable, huge problems can arise. Manchester United players do not want to make big mistakes. The most important thing is to stay calm, focused and believe in yourself!

There are still a few months left until the end of the season. The English Premier League has not had this many quality teams for a long time. However, only the best 4 will have the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season. We will see if Manchester United will be among those 4 teams.