Vikings Decide on Quarterback Lineup

The quarterback position is up for grabs in the Minnesota Vikings after Kirk Cousins’ move to the Atlanta Falcons. Setting the stage for this season, coach Kevin O’Connell called for a fresh start, naming Sam Darnold as his top contender for starting quarterback.

During a press conference last week, O’Connell talked about how well Darnold performed in the offseason and earned most of the first-team reps going into preseason training camp with the Vikings. “Sam has earned that right early on,” said O’Connell.

He also added that he’s been impressed by Darnold’s command of their offensive system. Later in his comments, O’Connell suggested there could be some dynamic shifts during practices soon. “You will eventually see J.J., probably, consistently maybe getting more one reps there,” he said, referring to an anticipated competitive period of preseason games.

Quarterback Learning Curve

O'Connell was complimentary but straightforward with what he's seen from his quarterbacks so far. "Both guys have done a lot of really, really good things and some more notable visually than others," he explained.

But he did acknowledge both have some learning to do regarding decision-making under duress against certain defensive looks. "They’re trying to either see if they can squeeze a ball in over the middle before a safety can step in front or maybe not taking a chance down the field in a 1-on-1 where maybe that’s our best option,” O’Connell said about them working through those situations.

As we move further into preseason games with the Vikings still looking at who their starter will be, it becomes about mental fortitude more than anything else at this point for Darnold, who has taken advantage of his early opportunities and now needs to prove himself under game situations while holding off Feleipe Franks.