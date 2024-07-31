Mike Macdonald Sparks Seahawks Training Camp with 'Fun' Title Belt Contest

The Seattle Seahawks are in a new era under head coach Mike Macdonald after 14 seasons with Pete Carroll, who has been making his impact felt on the team. Macdonald introduced an unusual and thrilling aspect to the training camp: a championship belt awarded to the winning side of the ball on that day.

"The belt is something that's kind of fun to just mix it up and spice it up throughout camp," Macdonald said Tuesday, according to The Seattle Times. "You know, 'Who's holding the belt?' And then we can change the criteria of how you challenge it." On Tuesday, Charles Cross, left tackle, sported the belt after the offense had the best performance following a day when the defense held onto it.

This new tradition is one more attempt by MacDonald's to keep up the competitive spirit fostered by Carroll but with his own creative twist. "The criteria is ever-changing," continued Macdonald."I do reserve the right to switch it up on the guys.

But it's exciting. And based on where the team is going, it's kind of a way to push buttons here and there and edge guys on if someone needs a little push. Put a little belt on the line or something like that. So it's fun."

Smith Honors Cross

Consequently, following the offense’s victory and claim for the belt, quarterback Geno Smith suggested that Cross should be given such an honor, which could not fail to retain motivation among his blockers.

"Shoutout to Geno," Cross admitted. "I was talking to him (saying), 'Well, offense won the game,' and he said, 'Give it to an O-lineman. Charles (has) been having a great camp.' " Cross later explained what winning this belt really means for them: "It's just a trophy to the offense, saying how well we did today, just coming back for a second day of pads and just continuing to improve and get better day by day." While some may view introducing such collegiate concepts as belts to training camps as inappropriate, it has a purpose.

The belt could be just a passing fad or an emblem of intra-squad competition and camaraderie; however, it keeps things fresh and gives players something concrete for which to aim.