As the 2024 Summer Olympics kicks off in Paris, Arizona, Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has a lot on his plate this summer. On the one hand, he must support his girlfriend, Sophia Smith, as she battles it out with other American women footballers for a place in the U.S.

national soccer team, but on the other hand, he should also give a keen eye to his second year in the NFL training camp. While some NFL players would have traveled together with their Olympic-bound partners to cheer them up during this time of their lives, Wilson chose to stay behind as it was important to him that he utilize what was left of the preseason period to his advantage.

"It's too important of a year to miss," said Wilson, who felt that his decision might have been different if he had already marked his spot.

Long-Distance Support

Wilson never let distance come between him and Smith’s success, even though she was miles away.

ESPN reporter Josh Weinfuss reported that Wilson watched some of Smith’s first games before attending her sessions until he started training himself. Last year, during the FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, he had done exactly that - supported her from home.

In Paris, where the Olympiad games are being held right now, there is only a nine-hour time gap compared to Arizona. "It feels like the same thing as last year. So, it prepared me big time." Reflecting on how things went down last time, Wilson remarked.

Michael Wilson met Sophia Smith back then at Stanford University when they were freshman students and eventually asked her for marriage after four years since they started dating each other earlier this June. Smith moved up through the ranks very quickly at 23 years old before recently bagging two goals against Germany, thereby cementing her status as an emerging star for sure, something which did not surprise anybody at all, according to one M.

Wilson while acknowledging what we had seen coming. That is why, in a conversation with the Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Wilson compared Smith’s athletic abilities with the young Cardinal wide receiver, pointing out her extraordinary talent and wholeheartedness both on and off the field.