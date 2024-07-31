Micah Parsons Challenges Cowboys Teammate: 'Step Up or Step Aside'

Last season the Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick expecting him to be dominant on their interior line. Smith did not live up to expectations in his first year, though; and if the cowboys defense wants to stay top five, it needs improvement from him in year two.

Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons spoke about his hopes for the 23-year old lineman while talking with reporters recently. “It’s not about what I think he can be it’s about what Mazi has got to be,” Parsons said via the team's website.

“In this business, there’s no options or potential. You either do or you don’t. If you can’t do it, they’ll find somebody that can do it. He has to dominate -- he has to be a force for us. That’s why he was drafted in the first round”.

Parsons was seen encouraging Smith during Tuesday's practice their first padded session of camp together.

Smith Minimal Impact

Smith played 17 games last season but made minimal impact recording just 13 tackles, eight pressures, five hurries, three tackles for loss and one sack according to Pro Football Focus.

Ninth among defensive linemen in pressures and pass-rush win rate; rather than being a key player he was much more of a rotational depth piece which won't cut it in 2024 as far as Parsons is concerned. “You don’t get drafted in the first round to not produce or sit on the sideline,” Parsons continued.

“We drafted him to be out here playing with us -- that’s how much confidence I have in him. It ain’t really about what I expect from Mazi no more; it’s about what he gotta do now”. The Cowboys' defense is expected highly this upcoming season -- and Smith will play a big part of that hope happening; but only if Parsons gets his way vocally enough then he will have to show it on the field.

Smith needs to step up and be the player they thought he could be when they drafted him; the pressure is on. If this happens then Dallas may become a force to be reckoned with in the league.