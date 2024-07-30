Lamar Jackson Overcomes Illness, Sets Sights on Super Bowl Win

After shaking off a recent sickness, Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, has returned to practices in high spirits and with greater determination than before. Since the NFL season is about to start, Jackson’s return could not have been better timed, as he has always managed to finish ahead of his competitors.

Following a second MVP season, Jackson doesn’t want to just stop at personal records. He wants more: a Lombardi Trophy, which he has coveted since he was picked from the draft. "That's been the first checkbox for me since 2018," said Jackson. "I said that, April 26, whenever I was drafted.

I said that and I meant that. This the highest level of this game we play. You gotta go out a champion, and that's what I want to be labeled as a champion, not just MVP here and there. I want to be a champion." Closing in on Super Bowl contention heading into last year’s playoffs with serious momentum behind them after an impressive run towards the end of last year seemed quite promising for Ravens fans until they were defeated 17-10 by Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game not only did they ruin their chances but also turned up on championship toughness.

Jackson's Resilient Return

The Ravens are now regrouping at training camp, where they have no doubt learned some hard lessons looking at their formidable foes. Deep into this preseason work, it feels good, said Jackson, who is healthy again and "wonderful" and wants these experiences to translate into victories for him in the coming weeks.

Despite catching flu he never flinched even for once. "Just because I was down, I'm still locked in," Jackson said. "I know what time it is right now, it's camp time. With me going down for a couple of days. my mind was still in it, 'like I gotta hurry up and get better so I can be out with my guys.'

" This season will be crucial for Jackson, whose coaches have been most supportive of him. To the extent that Head Coach John Harbaugh has granted Jackson greater control at the line, his game is being elevated to rivals such as NFL legends as Tom Brady.

Jackson was excited about going into training camp with high expectations from Harbaugh while modestly disclaiming any premature GOAT talk. "The G.O.A.T? I’m not the G.O.A.T," he stated, acknowledging Brady's unmatched legacy. "Tom Brady the G.O.A.T." Harbaugh’s belief in Jackson’s potential is undeniable.

As regards how he spent the last summer, it is evident that he is anything but complacent, as Jackson mentioned in a lighter moment during practice this week. Hence, all eyes will be on this mobile quarterback throughout the preseason, whose poise can convert the coach’s confidence into a season-ending with championship successes and his own persistent efforts.