Cowboys' Mazi Smith Aims for Fresh Start in Year 2

Mazi Smith, the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick, faced many challenges during his rookie year and often seemed lost on the field. The ex-Michigan Wolverine recorded 13 tackles and a sack in 17 games, including three starts, as he enters year two under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

Smith is determined to prove himself, as this is his second year under the tutelage of new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. According to the official team website, Smith said, "I want to go over there [with] a clean slate.

Write my story. I don't really set goals, everybody wants to be an All-Pro. Everybody wants to be top-five. I want to be the best me I can be. I know what that can get me. It got me to this point, so I'm not worried about accolades."

Rookie Struggles Highlighted

Smith had a difficult time during his rookie campaign, particularly filling the gaps in Dan Quinn’s defense, especially against the run game.

The entire Cowboys defense struggled versus the run, and Smith highlighted these problems. "Last year was hard for me," Smith said. "I always held myself to a certain standard. I feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be now… My whole career, I've been a guy that can play in multiple schemes.

I've got the athletic traits to be an upfield guy. I've got the strength to play at the line of scrimmage and build a wall. I've always faced those questions. I don't want to be 290. I probably want to be 310, 315." Smith’s role in Zimmer’s defense holds promise for unlocking his potential which they saw when picking him in round one.

For Dallas, who did nothing whatsoever to improve their interior defense in free agency this past offseason, Smith’s growth is imperative if they are to succeed in the 2024 season. With Dallas opting not to make any moves at all on defense during the off-season, it puts more pressure on Smith to raise his game.

The team is banking on him stepping up his level of play and helping a defense that struggled last year. Therefore, how well Smith can adjust and excel within Zimmer’s system will be critical to the Cowboys’ comeback defensively come next season.