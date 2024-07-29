Lions' Taylor Decker Inks $60M, Three-Year Extension

The Detroit Lions are doubling their commitment to a robust offensive line, an essential component in their strategy for a deeper postseason run in 2024. Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes, who spoke on 97.1 The Ticket radio show, announced that the team had inked a new three-year contract with left tackle Taylor Decker.

It is said that the deal is worth $60 million and has been confirmed by Decker’s agent to include $31.83 million guaranteed. Decker was about to enter his final year under his previous contract, earning $13.7 million this coming season when he turns 30 next month.

This extension guarantees him through 2027 as a member of this football club. Regarding total salary among all tackles and average value per year, Decker climbed from being the seventh highest-paid LT to eighth overall among OTs after putting pen into paper at an annual new money average of $20m.

This move comes on the heels of another significant deal earlier this offseason, where Holmes awarded right tackle Penei Sewell the largest contract ever for an offensive tackle, amounting to $28 million annually. These strategic moves are designed to maintain the strong protective barrier around quarterback Jared Goff, ensuring both tackles that flank him are locked in for the near future.

Decker: Steady and Strong

Decker has been steady, displaying dependability and competence since joining the lineup for years; despite conceding eight sacks last season, though, he remains well-known due to his brains and brawn combination, which allows him to perform his responsibilities efficiently without getting beat often.

As he approaches his ninth year, the former first-round pick remains a dependable protector on the blind side and is noted for his superior skills in pass protection. However, it doesn’t end there as far as Lion's investment towards the O-line; only behind Decker and Sewell being retained at such positions, with the latter being the most lucrative deal ever for an offensive lineman worth $28 million per annum.

These acquisitions were just some of the offseason’s clear focus points for Detroit: they sought to reinforce their line to maximize protection around quarterback Jared Goff and allow them to compete successfully within years ahead.

However, Decker is not alone as a player who has recently received an attractive new contract from his team for the right tackle position. The Lions extended guard Graham Glasgow’s stay by three years this off-season and signed Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year pact.

This concentration on beefing up their offense is because the Lions’ front office wants Goff’s blindside to be protected as much as possible so that he can lead this team back into contention for success in future seasons.