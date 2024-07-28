Niners' Brock Purdy Eyes Brady-esque Legacy in Year 3

During the San Francisco 49ers' training camp, not only is there a contract stalemate with key players like wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams, but also Brock Purdy’s burning desire to boost his dominance in football.

In his third year with an injury-free first full offseason as the franchise’s starting quarterback, Purdy has set out to stretch himself and copy the late-game feats of such eminent gridiron greats as Tom Brady. In a recent interview with The San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, Purdy revealed his wish for the team to start strong and maintain it convincingly.

"With as good of a team that we have, I want to get to that point where we get to the third quarter, there's a couple of drives that are crucial, I'm on top of my stuff, we convert on third downs, and we score touchdowns and the lead just gets out of hand," he said.

"It's having that Tom Brady kind of feeling. Late in the game, it always felt like Tom was just gonna take over and not make it close. I feel like I can get to that."

Purdy's Stellar Season

Last season saw Purdy perform supremely, leading the Niners to finish 12-5, obtaining top seeding in the NFC, and then proceeding to play the Super Bowl.

He passed for 31 touchdowns on 9.6 yards per attempt with a 7% touchdown percentage, which was league-leading, along with a passer rating (113) and QBR (72.8). However commendable these figures were, he is still troubled by narrow victories marked by come-from-behind wins during playoffs, plus blowing off lead points against the Chiefs during a Super Bowl loss.

"I want to be dominant," Purdy concluded firmly. "Not just win games and feel like, 'Eh.' I want to be dominant with consistent decisions and feeling like we're the top dogs every day. " Reflecting on the previous season, he recalls tender moments when pressure appeared, influencing decision-making and, thus, his conservative playing style.

Now, he aims to maintain aggressive confidence throughout entire games. As Aiyuk and Williams stage their timeout, the core that propelled the team to last season’s success remains very much in place. Brady’s early career reminds Purdy of himself as he was picked last in the 2022 NFL Draft with an understanding that every team member has to be consistently excellent for them to finish games off.

"It's football," he said. "And for four quarters, man, we've gotta have that bloody mindset of going and taking it. Every down, every series, every rep." Therefore, he does not only want to impress people by passing Brady but also build his own legacy by becoming an unquestionable force on the field.