Cowboys Set Challenge for Dak Prescott Following Love's New Deal

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has challenged Dak Prescott as they negotiate a contract. Other NFL quarterbacks have landed lucrative deals. Prescott finds himself at a crossroads entering the last year in his current deal with Dallas.

While talks are ongoing, the two sides have not agreed on a number yet. This is influenced by the evolving quarterback market. The Miami Dolphins recently locked up Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million contract. The Green Bay Packers similarly extended Jordan Love for four years and $220 million, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

These high-profile deals appear to be working for Prescott's leverage which was already strong considering he has taken the Cowboys to three 12-win seasons in a row and finished second in MVP voting last year. Last season, Prescott led the NFL with 410 completions and 36 touchdown passes while throwing for 4,516 yards.

But Jones wanted to see more from Prescott than that — even after an all-time great statistical season. "I get in trouble every time I make comparisons," Jones said Saturday, July 27th, during his media availability at training camp.

"But we saw Green Bay head-to-head against us here (at AT&T Stadium) last year; we all got that burr in our saddle. So I'm anxious for Dak to go out there and show 'em."

Packers Dominate Cowboys

The day before that game against the Packers, Jones described how much he wanted to beat them and then win the Super Bowl at their home stadium months later.

The Cowboys lost that game 48-32; Love threw three touchdowns and passed for 272 yards, while Prescott had three picks, including one returned for a touchdown among his own three scoring throws. Jones also doesn't want these comments twisted into thinking it means there won't be a new contract.

"Don’t let that imply that we’re not going to get a new deal. That’s just not the case in my mind," he said. "We have a lot we’re weighing. Those things change they change every day." Prescott wants to be in Dallas but is open to playing elsewhere, too.

"I want to be here, but also when you look up all the great quarterbacks that I’ve watched and seen played for other teams," he said Friday, July 26th after training camp practice. "So (my point is) that’s not something to fear."