Jalen Hurts Shows Marked Improvement Since Spring OTAs

During spring OTAs, Jalen Hurts was criticized for his performance as quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. Reports were mixed when it came to reviewing his ability to adapt to new offensive strategies under coordinator Kellen Moore.

There were hints early on that he was struggling, especially in practice sessions open to the media where, according to one report, he didn’t complete any “explosive” passes. Hurts even had days when he turned into a “turnover machine,” throwing multiple interceptions including a pick-six during one drill, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic.

However, this narrative around Hurts seems to be changing as training camp goes on. Tim McManus of ESPN reported seeing noticeable improvement from the second-year passer. Through the first three practices of training camp, Hurts has thrown zero interceptions and has been more accurate and timely with his throws than he was in OTAs.

Moore praised how smooth his quarterback has looked recently: “Jalen has been really smooth the first couple of days,” Moore said. “He’s been excellent, just his operation. You can tell he’s just in command, he’s in control”.

Jalen Hurts Offensive Sync

This upward trajectory culminated during Saturday’s practice when Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith on a deep pass down the left seam with Kelee Ringo covering him closely. Plays like those indicate that Hurts is becoming more comfortable with what the Eagles are doing offensively and developing chemistry with his receivers.

Philadelphia also extended contracts with key receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith while adding Saquon Barkley from free agency to bolster the backfield behind Hurts in an effort to build around him this offseason.Signing those players should help fortify an offense that could have lacked weapons otherwise.

Expectations are rising for the Eagles' defense which boasts several young players who have shown promise and will play under respected coordinator Vic Fangio — but if Philly is going to become a contender again, the offense will need to take a significant step forward.

Whether or not that happens could depend on how much Hurts improves and whether or not his growth comes fast enough for it to matter in 2021.