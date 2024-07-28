49ers Brock Purdy Bold Contract Message

NFL’s offseason has seen a number of weighty contract extensions, including Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence and Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love, who have just signed some lucrative deals, leaving many speculating on the future financial prospects of Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers.

Some people in the industry think that it might exceed $60 million per year when he gets his next pay raise. Nonetheless, the young quarterback is not fantasizing about money but rather keeping his focus tight. According to a recent interview with Omar Ruiz from NFL Network, Purdy insisted on living in the present tense always.

“That is great. I mean happy for those guys, Purdy said concerning his peers who have been successful as well."But for me and this team right now, we got to focus on 2024," he explained. "This season is so long, and there's so much stuff that you go through.

So, to get caught up in what the years can look like down the road or anything like that, to me, that's pretty nonsense.

Brock Purdy Daily Focus

Purdy instead calls for day-by-day approach focusing on immediate improvements within the team.“So focusing one day at a time.

I have to get better for this team and we all do here” he said. Additional interviews with Michael Silver of San Francisco Chronicle reveal how Purdy’s perspective has changed as well as his desire to dominate every quarter of every game by 49ers.

Despite San Francisco being touted as a frontrunner in Super Bowl, Purdy remains indifferent to external expectations. “Fuck the expectations. It’s football,” said Purdy (Silver). “And for four quarters, man, we’ve gotta have that bloody mindset of going and taking it…every down; every series; every rep”.

To elaborate on his remarks made earlier during an interview with Ruiz, Purdy expounded on the phrase “bloody mindset”, which represents his fighting spirit.“Just having that chip on our shoulder,” he said.

“It’s football. Every Sunday, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and nothing’s ever given to us… it doesn’t matter what we did last year, the years before. Every Sunday, we have to go into it like we have to go and take it”.