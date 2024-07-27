Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sidelined by Illness, Misses Practice Again

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and NFL game-changer, Lamar Jackson, has stayed out of crucial pre-season practices because of an illness. On Friday, however, the reigning AP Most Valuable Player was missing in action as he did not attend practice for the fourth time in five days.

According to the team's management, this is a worrying development, though not a serious situation yet. On Wednesday, he momentarily returned to practice, which indicated that there might have been some improvement. The same day, nevertheless, he had to stop training abruptly after starting it with many difficulties and showing signs of non-recovering from his condition.

His early exit also underlined how unpredictable his sickness can be and how difficult it may be for him to make a full recovery.

Harbaugh Discusses Jackson's Health

Head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism and realism about the situation: "I mean he's fighting through an illness, working with our doctors, doing all of the tests, even more tests, to make sure we've got everything covered, and I'm confident he'll be back pretty soon.

It's just unpredictable, I mean you guys have been sick before, and sometimes it's not easy. So that's what we're dealing with." Furthermore, the coach also mentioned the complexities of managing health issues in professional sports, saying, "I think between Lamar and the doctors they figured that out, he just wasn't feeling up to it in terms of all the different things," added Harbaugh. "You've got hydration, there's an energy level thing, it's part of being sick." Jackson delivered 3,678 yards last season at age 27, setting his new career record.

He threw only seven interceptions while making twenty-four touchdowns by passing successfully. Besides those remarkable accomplishments through running, including scoring five touchdowns on football on eight hundred twenty-one yards rushing off and five ground scores.

he further demonstrated his nimbleness that way, leading to winning his second MVP award within six years and taking Ravens to their first AFC North title, the top seed in the conference and an entry into the AFC Championship Game since 2012.