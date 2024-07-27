Detroit Lions Kicker Michael Badgley Out for Season with Injury

The Detroit Lions have taken a big hit to their roster as they have placed kicker Michael Badgley on injured reserve, ending his season before it started. The announcement came from head coach Dan Campbell during a recent press interaction at the team's training camp, although it had been withheld initially.

In light of this situation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport clarified that Badgley injured his hamstring, which will keep him out for the forthcoming season. Following Badgley’s injury this morning, the Lions organized some tryouts to evaluate possible replacements and increase competition within the squad.

However, particular interest is in Jake Bates, who stands as a strong competitor after an impressive performance in which he made all six kicks attempted on the second day of practice. "There isn’t a rush to sign anyone,” Coach Campbell noted.

This pause reveals that the Lions are very considerate in their selection process regarding special teams' personnel.

Bates Crucial Spotlight

Badgley played for the Lions for several seasons before re-signing with them last year.

This determination was partly due to wanting more kickers who could kick longer field goals to improve team play. Now that he has shown himself capable of taking over as first-choice kicker with performances like that, Bates is undoubtedly a leading candidate for that role.

However, other top talents might join him in consideration. As such, all eyes are now focused on Bates while also recognizing how much time remains before training camp ends and final cuts are made. Even though he is currently on top of things, it should be remembered that NFL training camps can change quite considerably week by week, starting with his upcoming games, where he has everything to lose and nothing to gain if he doesn’t perform well enough.

It highlights how fickle sports can be sometimes because injuries can come out of nowhere and completely change game plans or individual player careers overnight. Thus far this offseason, the Lions have had to adapt to these changes while still trying to remain competitive as they prepare for a season that looks drastically different from what was originally planned.