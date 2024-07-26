Cowboys Balk at CeeDee Lamb Pay, Vikings Prove Stephen Jones Wrong

As Dallas Cowboys training camp begins, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb remain without contract extensions. Prescott has arrived at camp, but Lamb’s holdout continues in search of a contract that would make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers.

Last year was an ideal time for the Cowboys to secure long-term deals for Prescott and Lamb. Ideally, Prescott could have been extended last offseason rather than this summer. Both agreements should have been reached by March before anyone had reason to complain.

Jerry and Stephen Jones defended their management of these negotiations during the team’s annual training camp opening news conference. Jerry's comments on the salary cap were puzzling, but Stephen might have raised more eyebrows.

He openly discussed Lamb’s contractual demands during his ongoing holdout, which was a rare tactic that seemed misguided at best. A few weeks ago, speaking to The Athletic, Stephen mentioned Minnesota’s financial flexibility and lack of high earners as part of what allowed Justin Jefferson to get his record-breaking $35 million annual salary, making him the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

Then the Vikings signed left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a four-year extension worth $113 million with $77 guaranteed, making Darrisaw the league's highest-paid left tackle with a $26 million average per year.

Stephen Salary Missteps

Stephen again leaned on Minnesota’s salary structure Thursday, arguing its capacity to pay Jefferson comes from not having other high earners.

This perception shows he is disconnected from current NFL dynamics and perhaps should be better prepared for such significant public comments. The rest of the league paints a different picture. Among 14 teams whose quarterbacks earn $40 million annually, only three (including Dallas) lack another player with a $20-million multiyear deal: Eagles (5), Rams (2), Seahawks (2).

Several teams even pay two receivers over $20 million per year. It wouldn’t have been so bad if not for last summer’s inaction on both Lamb and Prescott. The continued finger-pointing suggests a lack of accountability within the Cowboys’ leadership, which has contributed to their not advancing past the divisional round since 1995.