Late on Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders made several alterations to their line-up, most notably putting Michael Gallup, their wide receiver, in the reserve/retired list for an abrupt end to his short period with the team.

The announcement surprised many in the organization and left even General Manager Tom Telesco caught off guard by what had suddenly happened. In a statement released last Thursday, Telesco said, "I didn't see that one coming at all," he told Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

"That just kind of came up out of the blue. When I talked to him, it seemed like he had a pretty clear vision. He's ready to move on. It's too bad." While this news surprised Telesco, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was once Gallup’s teammate, seemed less shocked by it.

In fact, he recalled how before summer began this year, Gallup had shared with him that he would probably quit playing football sooner rather than later. Calvin Watkins from the Dallas Morning News quoted Prescott as saying, "He knows how much I love him and support him," indicating that Gallup is still healthy and has financial stability.

Gallup's Unexpected Exit

Gallup’s decision to retire is a dramatic shift from what looked like having been another great season for him. Barely two months earlier, he had agreed to sign a $3 million contract that would run for one year only with the Las Vegas Raiders after having successfully played six seasons for the Cowboys.

While at Cowboy Club, where most throws were coming from Prescott, across 86 games, Gallup featured in 86 games and recorded 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns. According to Prescott, his career trajectory thus far has been impressive, especially considering what he did both on and off the field.

His former receiver made an impressive impact that cannot be ignored. As Patrik Walker wrote for the Cowboys team website, "Hell of a receiver, but a better dude," said Prescott. "And he was huge for my career." Now that Gallup never played for the Las Vegas Raiders at all, they are now facing the difficult task of finding someone to take his place in their receiving core. The wide receiver depth is another concern for Telesco and the coaching staff going into the upcoming season.