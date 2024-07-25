Colts' Michael Pittman Eyes Elite Status in Crucial Fifth Season

For his fifth campaign as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is set to redefine his function on the ground after securing a significant contract extension during this off-season. With the start of training camp, Pittman is eager to bring his game up to a new level of excellence with a specific focus on scoring touchdowns, an area he feels is vital for his development.

"I'm chasing respect," Pittman said at a Wednesday presser. "The whole thing that comes with being an older guy, it's like I'm known now, but I need to get to that next level and reach that next tier. I think that starts with probably more touchdowns, too.

In my career, I haven't been a big touchdown guy. That's something that I'm really gonna focus on. So that's my first step, and then once we get that going, we'll start looking in other directions." But despite performing well and having consistent receptions and yards, Pittman has not yet entered the ranks of the league's elite receiving corps.

This ambition propels him into the 2023 season, where he had career-bests of 109 catches and 1,152 receiving yards as the primary target last season. Yet, after having only four touchdowns each year over the past two seasons, it seems logical for Pittman to increase his scoring.

Pittman's Financial Upside

His annual salary will be $23.3 million for three years, indicating how much he has invested in improving them. This puts him in 12th place among the highest-paid wideouts. Nevertheless, if he achieves his goal of increasing his total impact and touchdowns, then this deal would soon look like a steal by Indianapolis.

Equally important are Pittman's personal yardage benchmarks, such as attaining above 1400 yards per season, which would put him firmly in the top bracket. He is still below this elite tier, with the most productive previous year showing room for growth.

A key part of Pittman’s strategy involves developing a strong connection with quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson’s second year on the team may be decisive as he becomes more comfortable with the team dynamics.

"He's just more comfortable. Obviously, he's been around more. He knows everybody. He's kind of naturally, like, I don't want to say reserved, but he's not a guy that wants to get up in front and yell around, so that's just his personality.

He leads by example, but now he knows everybody, so he feels he can speak more confidently, and like I've also been kind of forcing him into those roles," Pittman noted while explaining the significance of their growing relationship.