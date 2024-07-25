Sean Payton Commends Fitter Javonte Williams: 'Looked Sharp Today'

During the 2023 season, Javonte Williams, a running back with the Denver Broncos, faced severe challenges as he struggled to regain his form after gaining weight while recovering from an ACL injury. However, this offseason has seen William’s physique transformed, and he looks reborn and sprightly.

"He's lost weight. He looks trim. I thought he looked sharp today," said Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. "He looked much different. His weight's down, and I'm proud of him." The transformation followed a disappointing performance in spring OTAs, where Williams still appeared ponderous, leading to talks about what role he would play in the Denver team for next season.

Last year, Williams was only able to manage 3.6 yards per carry, which raised questions about how effective he was last year. As a result, Payton went back to watch his college games so as to reduce his weight by about two hundred twenty pound mark, which made him agile then.

"We were watching him, all the runs, and I was asking him questions, and I said, 'This is the back I want. What did you weigh here?'" Payton asked.

Williams' Dynamic Return

By the end of an outstanding rookie season in 2021, Williams had been poised for much greater responsibilities in the coming year before an ACL tear ended that progress during Week 4 of 2022.

Subsequent recovery was difficult, and under Payton’s first year as head coach, Williams could only amass 774 yards with three touchdowns over 217 carries. With weight loss this year on Wednesday, Williams showed dynamic cuts and bursts at practice, indicating that he may be returning to form quickly.

"You could see it today," noted Payton, acknowledging the apparent improvement. Williams currently sits atop the depth chart as training camp continues. However, there are no guarantees that he will have a primary role when the season gets underway.

Samaje Perine, who has notable talent, is included on the roster along with Jaleel McLaughlin, who is elusive, and Audric Estime, a strong fifth-round pick. Williams has to have an impressive training camp if he wants to show that he deserves the spot of being the primary back for this team.