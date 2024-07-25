Disturbing Stat for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields Sparks Steelers Alarm

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made drastic changes to their quarterback lineup in hopes of finding success, bringing in two big names who may or may not work out. The team signed Russell Wilson through free agency and then traded for Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, according to a statement by Steelers General Manager Omar Khan.

Both players have shown potential but also face numerous obstacles. Wilson is a seasoned veteran with nine Pro Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl ring on his resume but has seen a decline in play recently. Fields, on the other hand, possesses raw athletic ability but lacks consistent leadership skills and hasn’t proven he can effectively run an offense at the professional level.

Their shared weakness could determine which one wins the starting job neither can throw timely or rhythmic passes consistently. In 2023, among quarterbacks with at least 250 pass attempts this season, Fields had the slowest average time to throw of any player (3.23 seconds) and Wilson was second (3.06), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

No other quarterback averaged more than three seconds.

Steelers' Sack Woes

The issue shows up in their sack totals too: Over the last two years combined no player in football has absorbed more sacks than Wilson (100) or Fields (99).

They are the only ones who were taken down 80-plus times during that stretch, per ESPN Stats & Info. To address these problems, Pittsburgh bolstered its offensive line this offseason.The team's first selection in this year’s draft was Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, who was followed by center Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick later on.

It will ultimately come down to whether or not these moves pay off because if they don’t succeed then it won't matter how good their protection is or what plays are being called. Understanding that not all sacks are the fault of the offensive line requires quarterbacks to think about protecting themselves before something bad happens.With that understanding also comes knowing that sometimes a quarterback has to help his own offensive line.

They have to know what protection is called, understand the defense being played against them and make quick decisions under duress with everything on the line. If this can change for the new Steelers QB’s then maybe they will thrive in these tough upcoming seasons or at least improve on what we’ve seen so far.