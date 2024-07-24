Giants QB Daniel Jones Cleared for Full Contact as Training Camp Begins

With the forthcoming NFL season almost upon us, the New York Giants are concentrating on their quarterback, Daniel Jones, who has been officially declared fit to play. The Giants' head coach, Brian Daboll, confirmed that Jones was cleared for full contact ahead of Wednesday's start of the team’s training camp.

This could be a make-or-break year for Jones, who is coming back from an ACL injury last season that caused him to appear in only six games. Despite signing a lucrative four-year extension worth $160 million before last season, his limited playing time and the team’s offensive line's awful performance made many question his future with the franchise.

"Yeah, he's ready to go," Daboll said at a press conference. "I think we'll take it as we go. So he's getting all the reps today. He'll get them with the ones every day. If we need to pull him back for whatever reason, maintenance, then we'll talk about that after every practice.

Right now, he's gonna be in there every snap that the ones are in."

Jones' Critical Comeback

Jones did not participate in any 11-on-11 drills this spring due to rehabbing; consequently, it would be vital for him to perform these drills fully to test his preparedness for the upcoming season.

General Manager Joe Schoen stressed how important it is that they keep an eye on Jones’ body through these next few weeks. "I"We've got to see how the body [reacts]," added Schoen. "We don't know. In spring, he didn't do team drills.

He's eight months off of it. We're gonna work with him, and he's got to communicate with us on how his body feels, how the knee feels, and that'll determine how much he does moving forward. But the plan is to be full-go." Throughout this offseason, Giants' management has stood by Jones even as speculators grow louder and rumors surrounding potential starting battles rose with recent news of Drew Lock being acquired as well as other quarterbacks being brought into town.

However, there hasn’t been any wavering by them about making Jones their signal caller this campaign. Schoen fielded questions about team decisions involving playing time regarding Jones given possible career-ending injuries and long-term financial obligations.

"That's a conversation down the road," Schoen said. "Our goal is to prepare Daniel for the season and in top shape."