Tyreek Hill: Chasing 2,000 Yards Would Be 'Selfish'

Miami Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill has opted out of his own ambition to accumulate 2000 receiving yards in the 2024 season and instead focus on the team’s success. "I would want us to, A: win a playoff game," Hill declared on Tuesday. "I would love that.

We’re going to start with that. Then moving forward continuing to build on that, we’re going to move to the Super Bowl. It’s one step at a time." Last year, Hill set himself an aim of breaking through the 2000-yard barrier.

Although he was well within reach for most of the season, injury prevented him from reaching this mark, as he finished with 1,799.

Hill Prioritizes Team

When asked about the potentiality of achieving two thousand yardages this year, hill mentioned, "That’d be great.

Grand scenario, that’d be great. But I feel like at the same time I have to understand the position that I’m in and me being one of the leaders, and just singling out an individual goal like that. I had time to look at it and talk about it with my family, and that’s very selfish of me." While not entirely dismissing the possibility of getting two thousand yards, he pointed out that it would not be a main objective.

He plans to take things as they come rather than set personal goals. "I’m not saying it’s off the table now," clarified Hill. "But I understand how the season goes. Teams prepare to take me out of games. They prepare to take (Jaylen) Waddle out of games, so there could be situations that I have good games.

There could be situations where I have bad games." "But let’s not scratch off the 2k yet, alright?" said Hill with hopefulness about his performance. "If it comes, it comes." Miami's high-powered offense still expects Hill produce impressive stats. Hill would be crucial to the Dolphins achieving their team-oriented goals.