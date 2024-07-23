Packers Sign QB as Jordan Love Misses Practice Amid Contract Dispute

Looking to add depth to their roster at the quarterback position, the Green Bay Packers have signed Jacob Eason as Jordan Love negotiates his new multi-year deal. With two quarterbacks remaining on the roster after Love stepped away from practice this week, Green Bay needed to make a move quickly in order to keep everything running smoothly.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Eason was brought in by the Packers as another member of this draft class with Love. The team created a spot for him by releasing long-snapper Peter Bowden.

Eason Temporary Role

However, sources close to the situation said that signing Eason has nothing to do with where things stand with Love.

Rather, it’s just a matter of ensuring enough quarterbacks around while Love is gone. Once he returns and signs his deal which is expected to happen soon Love will be back in his spot as QB1. Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt also will remain as backups.

This isn’t the first time Eason has been connected with Green Bay. He tried out for the team at the rookie minicamp earlier this year, so he was already familiar with the Packers' scouting staff. He has also spent time with several other NFL teams but has only thrown ten passes in regular-season games all of which came last year with Indianapolis when he completed two of them for 25 yards and an interception.

While his stay in Green Bay could be brief, depending on how quickly Love signs his contract, these practices are invaluable for Eason. It’s a rare chance for him right now to work on his craft and show what he can do on such a big stage like being with the Packers during this time.

For those worried about what this means for love, long-term or even short-term, don’t be. The contract negotiations are expected to wrap up favorably later this week, and there’s no reason right now why they wouldn’t, once that happens, turn things back over to Love as QB1.

This is just a procedural move by the team to ensure it has enough bodies around at quarterback while the starter is out for a few days. So, everything should be fine in Green Bay, with Love returning soon and hopefully locking down that starting job to help fortify the Packers' offense moving forward.