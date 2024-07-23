Eddie Jackson Joins Ravens, Reunites with Roquan Smith: 'A Perfect Fit'

The recent relocation of Eddie Jackson to the Baltimore Ravens is a notable addition to an already fearsome secondary. The move of the veteran safety brings him in line with perennial playoff hopefuls and enforces his reputation as the squad’s best player.

During Jackson’s first press conference as a Raven on Monday, he spoke highly about joining the team. "It just felt like a perfect fit," he said. His ideas show that he has a profound understanding of this institution's traditions and competitive nature.

"Just knowing what they have in this building, the tradition of things. It's a perfect fit for me to come in and compete and do what I got to do to help the team get better and hopefully win a Super Bowl," explained Jackson.

Nevertheless, at 30 years old, Jackson embodies more than just talent – he also brings lifetimes of relationships from his illustrious football journey. In particular, there is a history between him and Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens quarterback - who were childhood friends playing youth football together in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

His time at Alabama saw him cross paths with other Ravens’ teammates, such as running back Derrick Henry and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who helped him claim a national title victory in 2015.

Reuniting with Roquan Smith

However, one notable reunion stands out: Roquan Smith, whom we all know is key in maintaining Baltimore's defense.

Having played with the Chicago Bears, where both players worked well together on the field, left people wondering how much change they would bring when reunited. "Man, it's fun. I played with Ro for five years," Jackson recalled.

"Just knowing his mentality, him going out there flying around, making plays, wanting to put everything on his shoulder, wanting everyone to follow him and kind of mirror him and how he plays the game, it's something special.

To be back with him and be reunited is cool." Some career highlights include his phenomenal 2018 campaign under Smith, during which he made six interceptions, earning his only All-Pro selection, broke up 15 passes, forced two fumbles, and scored three defensive touchdowns.

Subsequent seasons witnessed a decline in performance due to team rebuilding and injuries, but he was still dominant. However, Jackson’s role for the Ravens is far from clear-cut, especially with talents like Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

However, some of his early appearances, such as the return of an interception for a touchdown during his second practice at the training camp, indicate that he has a significant part to play. Jackson is cheerful about participating in the Ravens' pursuit of the Super Bowl in light of their near success last season.

"The roster, the record and what these guys have been able to do these last few years -- even last year, how close they came," he noted. With Jackson’s arrival, Baltimore reinforces its arsenal of defense aiming for ultimate NFL glory.

"I'm just coming in, trying to be that missing piece on the back end of that defense and doing whatever I can to contribute and help us eventually accomplish a Super Bowl."