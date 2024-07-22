Jordan Love Halts Practice for Deal

The Green Bay Packers have started their training camp and are preparing for the preseason, but quarterback Jordan Love is not on the field with his teammates. According to Meirov’s tweet, “This is NOT a holdout by Jordan Love.

He’s in the building and will participate in meetings. He just isn’t taking the field until both sides can finalize a contract extension, which could happen very soon”. The new contract being negotiated could be worth more than $50 million per year — so it’s clear how much value the Packers see in their young signal caller.

Love has referred to this situation as a “hold-in” — he’ll still show up to work without showing up to work out his contract, so to speak — crediting him for trying not to disrupt team chemistry too drastically while his contract status remains up in the air.

And if he ultimately gets traded or released prior to the end of training camp, then all that will have been needed from him from an individual performance perspective will have already been achieved.

Love's Defining Moment

This could end up being a defining stretch for the Packers’ quarterback, who has kept them in contention since Aaron Rodgers went to the Jets after last season.

In his first year as a starter, Love went 9-8 and nearly upset the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff. They lost 24-21 when San Francisco kicked a last-second field goal. But Love completed 21 of 24 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Love finished last season with 4,159 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and an impressive passer rating that put him among the league leaders in various statistical categories. His breakout solidified his place as Green Bay’s franchise quarterback and justified its decision to draft him No.

26 overall from Utah State in 2020. Both sides are close to finalizing an agreement, so Packers fans should expect him back at practice soon as one of the NFL’s emerging stars at quarterback continues his ascension this summer.